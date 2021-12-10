Self-defense instructor killed on date, ex arrested; Film examines Starved Rock Murders case - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: An Illinois woman well-known in her community for her support and advocacy for domestic-violence survivors and who taught self-defense classes to victims, was found dead on Thanksgiving with a man she was dating. Her ex-boyfriend is arrested, accused of shooting them both.

And the documentary "The Murders at Starved Rock" examines the 1960 triple-murder of three Chicago women in a state park. Chester Weger was convicted of one of the murders in 1961 in the sensational case. He's finally granted parole, on his 24th try, after serving 60 years in prison. Now he's trying to clear his name with the help of 21st century technology.

Civil rights attorney, wrongful convictions expert and documentary film producer Andy Hale joins host Ana Garcia.

