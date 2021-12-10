ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Self-defense instructor killed on date, ex arrested; Film examines Starved Rock Murders case - TCDPOD

This week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: An Illinois woman well-known in her community for her support and advocacy for domestic-violence survivors and who taught self-defense classes to victims, was found dead on Thanksgiving with a man she was dating. Her ex-boyfriend is arrested, accused of shooting them both.

And the documentary "The Murders at Starved Rock" examines the 1960 triple-murder of three Chicago women in a state park. Chester Weger was convicted of one of the murders in 1961 in the sensational case. He's finally granted parole, on his 24th try, after serving 60 years in prison. Now he's trying to clear his name with the help of 21st century technology.

Civil rights attorney, wrongful convictions expert and documentary film producer Andy Hale joins host Ana Garcia.

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week

panolian.com

Sardis man arrested in Crenshaw murders case

Quitman County authorities have arrested a Sardis man in connection with a mass shooting in Crenshaw that killed two people and injured three others the evening of Oct. 24. Jonathan Williams was taken into custody Sunday, Dec. 5. Investigators are also looking for another suspect. Chief Deputy Peter Clinton headed...
CRENSHAW, MS
whopam.com

Arrest made for Clearman Ct. murder, connected to Trigg murder case

Hopkinsville police have made an arrest after a man was found shot to death Thursday night on Clearman Court and the murder is connected to the murder investigation on Cerulean Road in Trigg County. Hopkinsville police arrested 49-year old Bobby Spikes of Hopkinsville for murder, alleging he and his girlfriend...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Dayton Daily News

Dayton man’s murder conviction shows limits of Ohio self-defense laws

A 65-year-old Dayton man who argued he was defending himself when he shot two teenagers faces life in prison after being convicted of murder, and a local expert said it’s still unclear whether Ohio’s new stand your ground law would have helped him legally. A Montgomery County jury last week...
OHIO STATE
State
Illinois State
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense in Palm Springs quadruple murder case claiming another man killed victims

The defense delivered an opening statement in the Palm Springs quadruple murder case on Tuesday. Jose Larin-Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25) on February 3rd, 2019. Larin-Garcia is being represented by criminal defense attorney John Patrick Dolan. Jose Larin Garcia and his defense team in court on November 30, The post Defense in Palm Springs quadruple murder case claiming another man killed victims appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
oxygen.com

'The Murders at Starved Rock' Looks At A Brutal Triple Murder That Haunts A Town 60 Years Later

In March 1960, three middle-aged women from the Chicago suburb of Riverside stepped out of the local lodge at Starved Rock State Park, which sits along the Illinois River, for their first hiking excursion of a planned four-day trip. Frances Murphy, 47; Lillian Oetting, 50; and Mildred Linquist, 54, who were close friends and all attended the same Presbyterian church, wore their galoshes for the slippery winter hike. A dusting of snow had just blanketed the famed Utica, Illinois-area park, which got its name from an Indigenous American legend and is renowned for its natural wonder, frozen winter waterfalls and stunning canyons.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
People

Md. Man Admits to Murdering Ex-Girlfriend on Facebook Livestream Before Killing Ex-Wife and Self

The footage is haunting: Staring vacantly into the camera lens of his smartphone, the man confesses to murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend. "Anyway, I just did something crazy," explains the man, identified by Maryland authorities as 44-year-old nurse anesthetist Rajaee Black. "I just shot my ex-girlfriend in the head. Felt like a dream. I never thought I would be that guy. I can't go to prison, so the person that really started my depression and all of this is my ex-wife. So, she next. Then I'm going to do myself too."
MARYLAND STATE
Wichita Eagle

Wichita man, previously sentenced in killing, arrested for murder in Denny’s killing

A 43-year-old Wichita man, previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, was arrested Thursday in connection with a killing last month outside a Denny’s in southeast Wichita, records show. Marshall Green Jr. was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 45-year-old Monzell Brocks. Around...
WICHITA, KS
Griffin Daily News

Murder suspect contends self defense

Murder and aggravated assault charges against a Locust Grove man in connection to the April shooting death of Daniel Ryan Annis have been bound over to Spalding County Superior Court. Spalding County Chief Magistrate Judge Rita Cavanaugh ordered the charges be sent to Superior Court during a preliminary hearing held...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Convicted burglar charged with killing ex who taught self-defense classes, gun safety

An Illinois man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend — a popular businesswoman who taught self-defense classes to domestic violence victims. Robert J. Tarr, 48, is accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Leslie J. Reeves, 45, of Troy, who was gunned down last week while on a date at a home in Farmersville, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Charged With Murder Said He Shot At A Group Of White Teens in Self-Defense

Around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2020, 21-year-old Marc Wilson, who is Black, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Emma Rigdon, who is white, left a Taco Bell in Statesboro, Georgia. At a stoplight, they pulled up next to a pickup truck. Wilson’s lawyers say that at least one of the white teenagers inside the truck shouted the n-word and “your lives don’t matter.”
STATESBORO, GA
lasentinel.net

Man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery killing convicted of murder

William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. It is up to the judge to decide whether that comes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wevv.com

Trial Date Set for Woman Charged in Evansville Rape-Murder Case

A trial date has now been set for a woman charged in connection to a gruesome rape/murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana. A jury trial is scheduled to be held for 36-year-old Heidi Carter on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Carter was arrested back in October following the...
