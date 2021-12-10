How Does Georgia's Signature Dish Rank Among The Best Food In Other States?

Photo: Getty Images

Every state has a signature food that everyone has to try when they’re in town. Travelers would be hard-pressed to find cheese curds better than the ones in Wisconsin, and lobster rolls are best served in Maine. Foodies can’t resist the gumbo in Louisiana, and the BBQ brisket in Texas is unparalleled.

Still, some signature dishes are better than others. That’s why Eat This, Not That! named the best food in every state — and compiled a ranking of which ones are the best.

It should come as no surprise to residents of the Peach State that the must-try dish in Georgia is Peach Cobbler. Here’s what Eat This, Not That! says about Georgia’s signature dish: “Georgia is a state known for its peaches, so, of course, peach cobbler is the go-to dish.”

So, how does Peach Cobbler stack up against the other signature dishes in the U.S.? Georgia’s signature dish is among the best in the nation, coming in at No. 30, according to Eat This, Not That! . These are the Top 10:

Washington: Oysters Maryland: Crab Cakes California: Avocado Toast Delaware: Scrapple Connecticut: White Clam Pizza Kansas: Bierocks Pennsylvania: Philly cheesesteak Wisconsin: Cheese Curds New Hampshire: Apple Cider Donuts Georgia: Peach Cobbler

