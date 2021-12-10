Annual Blue Christmas Service in Carroll

(Caroll, IA) — A coalition of churches in the Carroll area is hosting its annual “Blue Christmas” service this weekend. Reverend Terry Plocher of the United Methodist Church in Carroll is hosting the event at 4 p-m Saturday. Plocher says anyone might find themselves in a place where they’re grieving during the holiday season, where they find that they’re sad or blue and this is for everybody. Plocher says the service aims to provide a quiet time of reflection for people experiencing a loss. He says the holiday season can be difficult for people who are grieving or have been diagnosed with a mental illness and we want to let them know that it’s okay to feel however you feel at Christmas time. The Carroll County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness and two funeral homes in Carroll are co-sponsors of what has become an annual event.