Racing & Gaming Commission Will Be Involved in Iowa Greyhound Park Redevelopment

By Mandy Billings
 3 days ago
(Dubuque, IA) — Greyhound racing is scheduled to end in Dubuque next spring and Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission Administrator Brian Ohorilko says the commission will be involved in deciding what’s done with the Iowa Greyhound Park property. Ohorilko says “the commission would, ultimately, have to approve or reject any type of capital improvement project, and at this point I know there are discussions and I expect that we probably will see some plans in the next year or two.” The license for racing in Dubuque has been held by the Iowa Greyhound Association, representing kennel owners, but Ohorilko says the track’s property is owned by the City of Dubuque and leased by the Q Casino. The Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque is currently scheduled to hold an 18-day spring racing season and close in May.

