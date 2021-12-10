Nonprofit EveryStep Recovers From Theft of Vehicles and Gifts

(Des Moines,IA) — A central Iowa organization that saw thieves steal its vehicles and holiday cheer boxes just as it was getting ready to deliver them has rebounded. EveryStep CEO Tray Wade, says they got a lot of help and sent out Cheer Boxes to those who have lost a loved one — including some people on a waiting list. Wade said, “thanks to the wonderful support from the community, all the hard work, we were able to actually take those folks off the waiting list and get them cheer boxes as well.” The two trucks that were taken were recovered and will need some repair work. He says one of their board members and his company F&G also donated a new van. They didn’t have a lot of success recovering many of the other items stolen. Urbandale police say 36-year-old Alan Michael Ward-Well is charged with three counts of second-degree theft and third-degree burglary in the case. They also arrested 55-year-old Christina Marie Davis on those same counts and drug charges.