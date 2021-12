ATLANTA — A collection of lawsuits against Georgia's voting law will proceed after a federal district judge on Thursday denied motions by the state to have them dismissed. The Associated Press reported that eight legal actions in all can now move forward after a series of rulings Thursday by federal Judge J.P. Boulee, a Trump appointee who rejected arguments by State of Georgia defendants - Gov. Brian Kemp and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger among them - for the lawsuits to be dismissed.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO