ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions release final Injury Report for Week 14 matchup vs. Broncos

By W.G. Brady
detroitsportsnation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their second-straight win when they hit the road...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly looking to get paid this offseason. The Denver Broncos veteran quarterback is having an OK season. Bridgewater, 29, has thrown for 2,775 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has a QBR of 47.4, good for 22nd in the National Football League. This offseason, Bridegwater is...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
John Denver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Detroit Lions
CBS Denver

‘Best Receiver We Ever Had’: Fans Mourn Loss Of Demaryius Thomas Before Sunday’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4) – Ask Stan Solano who his favorite Denver Broncos player of the last 10 years is, and he won’t hesitate to tell you it is Demaryius Thomas. Solano, like thousands of others, went to Sunday’s game early to mourn and remember the Bronco great who died at the age of just 33. “He’s probably the best receiver we ever had,” he said. (credit: CBS) He joined others at a memorial set up by the team. “I feel really sad for him,” said Solano as he choked back tears. (credit: CBS) Kaysen Nightpipe is just 12 years old, but he is still feeling a sense...
NFL
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
9News

PHOTOS | Broncos vs. Lions

A memorial for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy