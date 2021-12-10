Dickinson finally faces its essential truth [Apple TV+ recap]

The Octavia Spencer-led mystery anthology series will return for a third season after completing its second season in October. Spencer stars as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything -- including her life -- to pursue truth and justice in Truth Be Told, which tells a different story each season. Claws and How to Get Away with Murder veteran Maisha Closson is coming aboard Season 3 as showrunner. “I am excited that the Poppy Scoville journey will continue to unfold on Apple TV+. And, I’m just thrilled to welcome Maisha Closson as our new showrunner and executive producer,” said creator Nichelle Tramble Spellman. “Can’t wait to show you all what we have in store for you.” Apple head of development Matt Cherniss adds: “Truth Be Told continues to captivate audiences around the world with its strong performances from Octavia Spencer and the cast, as well as the riveting storytelling from the immensely talented Nichelle Tramble Spellman. We, along with the show’s global fans, can’t wait for the story to continue in season three.”

