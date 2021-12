Vogue Korea and GQ Korea collaborated and released a special magazine for the January New Year issue to mark the beginning of the year 2022. BTS was selected to be on the cover of this special edition issue, which was to consist of 8 different covers, including individual member covers for the seven members of BTS and a group cover. Data recorded from Yahoo's official online store in Japan as of December 6th showed that Jimin's cover magazine was the only individual cover marked as popular in sales on the site, apart from the group cover, further emphasizing his popularity in the country.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO