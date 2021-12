“It’s a cowboy thing,” says lifelong rancher Forrie J. Smith, who Yellowstone fans know and love as Lloyd Pierce. Be warned, major spoilers are ahead. Life has become far more complicated for Lloyd in Season 4. Life was good for the veteran rancher in Season 3. He happened to rope himself the romantic interest of a barrel racer far his junior, and the two had quite the run. Any Yellowstone fan will agree that Hassie Harrison’s Laramie is quite the catch, too. Or she was, right up until she switched from Lloyd’s bunk to Walker’s without so much as a thought for how much it would hurt Lloyd.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO