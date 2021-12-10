Bad Bunny’s two-day, $10 million “P FKN R” concert kicks off tonight in Puerto Rico

If you’re a Bad Bunny fan, there’s a good chance you‘re wishing you were in Puerto Rico this weekend.

El Conejo Malo is gearing up to give concert-goers in his native Puerto Rico the show of their life with his two-day “P FKN R” concert in San Juan, marking his first major concert since his X100PRE tour back in 2019. Having released three albums in 2020 without a chance to perform any of those new songs live amid the COVID-19 pandemic, calling this event highly-anticipated would be a massive understatement.

Named after his YHLQMDLG cut “P FKN R,” the concerts will take place December 10 and 11 at the baseball stadium Estadio Hiram Bithorn, where huge names like Rihanna, Shakira, Whitney Houston , and many others have performed. Approximately 40,000 people will be in attendance for each night.

“This is not only the biggest event Puerto Rico will see but also the biggest that many people in the world will see,” said Bad Bunny‘s manager Noah Assad in a press conference about the event. “It’s been spectacular and collaborative. A lot of people have worked together to make this show happen and the idea is so that fans enjoy it to the max.”

In the same press conference, Assad also revealed the show cost over $10 million to produce.

“We’ve worked on this for a long time and with a lot of love for Puerto Rico,” he said. “We’re doing this event without any economic benefit. We are doing it as a give-back for everything Puerto Rico has done for us. Hopefully, everyone enjoys it.”

Plus, it’s so much more than a concert. “P FKN R” will open its doors at 4 p.m., with fans encouraged to get to the event at 2 p.m. While the show itself will not begin until 8:30 p.m., fans who arrive early will be able to enjoy a Bad Bunny museum , food and drinks from different vendors, and shop for merch.

As for dress code, in true Benito fashion, he wants fans to wear whatever the hell they want.

And it’s not just for fans in Puerto Rico to enjoy. Bad Bunny--full name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio --is set to go on tour in February, taking El Último Tour Del Mundo to cities across the United States. Because he’s released so much music since his last tour, fans across the world will be tuned into social media to catch a glimpse at the stage and the setlist to get a teaser for the tour to come.

Plus, for fans in Puerto Rico who couldn‘t snag a ticket to the shows, the sold-out concerts will be streamed live from San Juan’s Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot.

Vamanos, Benito!