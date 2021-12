Within this calendar year, responses to the announcement of Jim Harbaugh’s reduced-salary contract extension on this site included words and phrases like “apathetic,” “off the rails,” “laughingstock,” “worst deal any coach of a major program has ever signed,” “none of this matters,” “mediocrity personified,” “failing marriage,” and “weird, quirky, catatonic failure.” Now he is a Big Ten champion; his seat is only hot in the sense of being warm and comfortable. It may vibrate a little, to gently massage his buttocks, which are lean and healthy this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO