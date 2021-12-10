PUBLIC NOTICE

November 29, 2021 Road Department meeting. Commissioner Goffena, Commissioner Turley, Road and Bridge Supervisor Stockert and Secretary Kenner were present. They will be picking up the no-till drill from Lower Valley Conservation District, November 30, 2021 and will start to re-seed Bull Mountain #1 gravel pit. They will be picking up cattle guards purchased with BARSSA funds from Grass Range. A reminder that the Coal Board is meeting December 9, 2021 in Billings and it would be nice if a commissioner was present, as the Road Department is going to be asking for chip seal funding. (at least 1 Commissioner is planning on attending the meeting) They finally received the building permit from the State for the foundation for the new equipment building.

MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO