Triple J’s Hottest 100: Voting and the Dates

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” was the most-played video, both globally and in the U.S., on the major video network Vevo, the company announced Monday as part of its annual year-end look back on music video viewership. “Save Your Tears” topped the list with 615 million views globally, and 102.9M views in the U.S. Released at the top of the year, “Save Your Tears” popularity was fueled by the Weeknd’s successful Super Bowl halftime performance and the multiple awards it has won. The full lists appear below. In Vevo’s Global Top Ten Videos list, the #2 slot is “El Makinon” by Latin...

