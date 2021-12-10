Triple J’s Hottest 100: Voting and the Dates

“American Reject,” a music comedy that delves into the aftermath of a reality singing competition, has secured U.S. distribution with 1091 Pictures.
Fledgling London-based sales agent The Mise En Scene Company, which launched at the 2020 American Film Market, sold the project into the indie distributor, which is known for Taika Waititi’s “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” A spring release is planned.
“American Reject,” directed by Marlo Hunter and produced by Full Armor Films, stars Kathleen Elizabeth Monteleone as Kay, a recent reject of America’s hottest singing competition, “Pop Star Now.” As she mourns her public...
Comments / 0