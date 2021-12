Drew Barrymore spoke out about her decision to become sober. The 46-year-old talk show host recently revealed she hasn't had alcohol in two and half years. "I'm just going to say something for the first time in a long time: I have not had a drink of alcohol in two and a half years. And it was something that I realized just did not serve me in my life," she told the hosts of CBS Morning while promoting an interview she did with Machine Gun Kelly about prioritizing your mental health.

