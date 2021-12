HANFORD, Calif. – Entering its third season under the management of Peter Murphy Racing LLC, Keller Auto Speedway has released its schedule for the upcoming racing season. Working closely together with nearby Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, Keller Auto Speedway will again see an emphasis on special events throughout the campaign. During the course of the season there will be a total of six combo weekends between the two venues.

HANFORD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO