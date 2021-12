Welcome to Style Diaries, a new series where we research the physical manifestations of our closet tours IRL. We're asking friends and tastemakers to show us what they're *actually* wearing during the week and to provide a little insight into their thoughts on the current state of fashion. This week, our own beauty editor, Ama Kwarteng, documented what she wore when she attended Art Basel in Miami. As someone who views fashion as a form of expression, she relied on statement dresses that are not only easy to wear and warm-weather friendly but serve as an entire outfit in one piece.

MIAMI, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO