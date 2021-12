Last week's episode of NXT featured a heartfelt promo from Johnny Gargano, who was bringing his NXT career to an end. He was interrupted by an attack from Grayson Waller, who wanted to make a name for himself and put an end to the NXT legend. Waller walked into a-hole and you suck chants when he got to NXT tonight, and he was eating it up with a spoon. He then went to the ring later in the night and told the crowd that he had secured his spot in NXT and made it clear that you could bet on yourself, which was a shot at Gargano, who has come out with new shirts that say Bet on Yourself.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO