Today Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced a quarterly cash dividend. These are the details. Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) today announced that on December 12, 2021, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per common share to be paid on January 26, 2022, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 5, 2022. Cisco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37 per common share was paid on October 27, 2021. The future dividends will be subject to board approval as well.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO