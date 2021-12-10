ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TTCU Federal Credit Union surprised 100 Green County teachers with school supplies

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o8W5U_0dJknOSo00
100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

TULSA, Okla. — 100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

The teachers were part of a teacher appreciation event where over 300 teachers entered a contest and the lucky winners were randomly picked by TTCU Federal Credit Union and surprised them with the items.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08MZ9n_0dJknOSo00
100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

“We know how hard it can be for teachers to get those extras for their classroom to enrich students’ learning experiences,” President and CEO Tim Lyons said.

Teachers from Bixby, Collinsville, Jay, Maryetta, Milwood, Oaks Mission, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook and Westville school districts received supplies. Teachers at Metro Christian School, College Bound Academy, and Immanuel Lutheran Christian Academy also received packages of supplies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lg7wS_0dJknOSo00
100 teachers across Green Country were surprised when TTCU Federal Credit Union purchased items off their Amazon classroom wish list.

“These supplies help us build STEM activities and complete other projects. And they just showed up! This was a lovely surprise,” said Laurie Francis, a teacher at Bixby East Elementary and Intermediate.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

U.S. House to vote on contempt charges for former president's former chief of staff Mark Meadows

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to recommend criminal contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, who refused to appear before the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion spoke with CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers about what's likely to happen in the House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Westville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Skiatook, OK
City
Owasso, OK
City
Collinsville, OK
City
Bixby, OK
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Sand Springs, OK
Tulsa, OK
Education
NBC News

USA Gymnastics, hundreds of sex abuse survivors reach $380M deal in Nassar case

USA Gymnastics says it has reached a $380 million settlement with the sexual abuse survivors of former national team doctor and convicted sex offender Larry Nassar. The settlement is part of a bankruptcy reorganization plan confirmed by a U.S. bankruptcy court in Indiana a Monday, debtors' administrators for USA Gymnastics said in a statement. A survivors' committee approved the plan, they said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

The dirty little secret the Mark Meadows texts reveal

(CNN) — They knew. They all knew. The release of texts on Monday night sent to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on January 6 amount to a smoking gun when it comes to whether those in and around the President were aware of the rising insurrection of that day and the role then-President Donald Trump himself needed to play.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#School Districts#Ceo#Ttcu Federal Credit Union#Green Country#Metro Christian School#College Bound Academy#Cox Media Group
NBC News

How 'Goldilocks conditions' spawned rare December tornado outbreak

"The heat and humidity across the South was pretty uncharacteristic for this time of year," said Victor Gensini, an associate professor of atmospheric sciences at Northern Illinois University. "I remember waking up, looking at the weather maps and saying, 'Geez, this looks a lot more like late April than mid-December.'"
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy