Listing of the Day: 1024 N. Utah Street #227

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen: Sunday, December 12 from 2-4 p.m. This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is home to 975 square feet of living space, a huge, rarely available outdoor covered balcony, and brand new luxury vinyl floors throughout. The kitchen features lovely stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar...

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1020 N Stafford Street , #200

Great Value 2BR/2BA Condo Just 1 Block From Ballston Metro! Sunny 2nd BR perfect for home office! Well-maintained & move-in ready. Gorgeous hardwoods in LR/DR/hallway. Kitchen w/ white cabs, solid-surface countertops, tons of storage. Oversized covered terrace. HVAC '07, HWH '12. Washer-Dryer in unit. Secure building access. Garage parking (#200) & storage space (#200). Bike racks in garage. Huge courtyard patio w/ BBQ's, sitting areas; access to grassy pet walking area. Steps to Metro, Ballston Quarter & an abundance of dining, fitness & entertainment options!
MLS
iheart.com

470 N 4th Street, Upper Sandusky

If your looking for a fabulous opportunity for an updated turn key home that is move-in ready look no further! This home sits on two lots and has a modern open floor plan that contains a large living room with hardwood floors and gas fireplace. The kitchen offers many cabinets, an abundance of counterspace, and two pantries. The remainder of the main floor has 3 bedrooms (one is being used as a laundry room), and a full bath. The finished basement comes with a kitchen area, bar, pool table, and another full bath! The property has a 3 car detached garage with heat, water, and concrete drive.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
State
Utah State
arlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Inventory continues to flat line as we approach the end of the year!. Buyer demand remains strong as we make our way towards the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28 N Conococheague Street

Unique opprotunity to own a piece of dowtown Williamsport history! Building was the first Bank in Williamsport. Retail space on Main Level rented. Professional photos coming soon. Listing courtesy of Charis Realty Group. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
arlnow.com

Most expensive Arlington homes sold in November

December is here and the holidays are in full swing, so let’s take a look back at Arlington real estate in November. This past month, more than 250 homes were sold across Arlington with a median sales price of $685,000 and a median list price of $595,000, according to Homesnap. Additionally, homes spend an average of 82 days on the market.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

916 N Cleveland Street

916 N. Cleveland St in Arlington is a unique property that has it all. Top notch floor plan with great usage of every square foot in this property. It can serve all needs for comfort living and convenient daily functioning. Lower level has a walk up basement with a few steps to the backyard, fully finished with bedroom + full bath + full kitchen + laundry room + private entrance with a lot of daylight. Flexible for any use including working from home or completely private in-law apartment. MAIN LEVEL FEATURES: Large and well designed layout, Large formal living room (20 x26ft) with gas fireplace and many large windows, private office (12x10) away from the main house activity, tucked in formal dining room (16x11), large main level bedroom (20x15) with full bathroom, beautiful large family room (20x16) and eat-in kitchen (16x14) occupy the entire back of house. Brazilian Cherry hardwood, ten foot ceilings and windows and daylight from all directions of the house.SECOND FLOOR FEATURES: Four spacious bedrooms + flexible room that could be a nursery or small bedroom or play room, large upper level laundry room (10x9) with storage cabinets and window with room for folding table and ironing board, Master BR (26x20) with cathedral ceiling and large en suite.THIRD FLOOR HALF LEVEL: Large art/creativity room (39x10) in upper finished attic level that can hold all your creativity for continuous projects without any interruption to the rest of the house. Private, private, private. OUTSIDE: Level fenced backyard with easy access through the gate. Convenient for your pets in and out. Large Trex deck, Two car garage plus driveway + a separate secured bike / motorcycle/ lawnmower storage area.North Arlington location at its best. Easy access to Rt. 50 east and west. Five minute drive to Reagan National Airport, Five min. walk to North Arlington activities (restaurants and facilities), Five minute walk to Clarendon Metro, no HOA, quiet street.
arlnow.com

Listing of the Day: 2200 19th Court N.

Address: 2200 19th Court N. Sun streams into this pristine brick and stone end townhouse, just blocks to the Courthouse Metro and — Clarendon. The townhouse was built to Energy Star standards, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency. Expansive living room features walk in bay window, gas fireplace flanked by built...
luxuryrealestate.com

Just Listed | Magical in Martinique | 4100 N Ocean Drive #1702

Stop 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚 and Start 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗚... Come for the view, stay for the lifestyle!! Experience the beauty of oceanfront living in this luxuriously renovated & stylish condo!. The Martinique II offers resort-style amenities including 2 pools, a private restaurant, tennis courts, a bocci court, state-of-the art-fitness center, and quick & easy...
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1817 N Washington Street

Move-in ready large 3 bedroom home with 2 full baths- one on the main level- perfect for entertaining and convenience with large deck and concrete pad out back. First and second level features hardwood floors, home professionally cleaned. Recent upgrades include: New roof (2019), New painting throughout, New concrete pad in backyard (2019) new Skylight covers (2021) Cleaned clerestory windows above all doors (2019) Hardwired smoke detectors, refinished hard wood floors upstairs, painted concrete in basement (2019). Use it as a turn-key rental or a place to call home!
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC
goodshomedesign.com

Cabin Built Out Of 3 Shipping Containers. This is so beautiful!

You don’t need a lot of money to build a luxurious home. An example is this cabin, built out of three shipping containers. Each container was bought for $3,400 by Joseph Dupuis, who is originally from Ottawa. The owner worked to convert these containers into a luxurious and cozy cabin, fully insulated from the cold winters and with an in-built cooling system for hot summers. The cabin is pretty spacious, measuring in at 355 square feet, and being equipped with a wood stove, solar panels for power and an entirely furnished kitchen and shower.
NewsTimes

Duplex sells for $188,000 in Plainfield

The spacious historic property located on 23-25 North Chestnut Street in Plainfield was sold on November 15, 2021. The $188,000 purchase price works out to $81 per square foot. The house built in 1860 has an interior space of 2,331 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a detached garage. It sits on a 7,841 square-foot lot.
PLAINFIELD, CT
Centre Daily

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
