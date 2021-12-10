ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

After a chaotic year, what will the 2022 real estate market bring?

WZZM 13
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who bought or sold a home in 2021, or even considered it, knows this has been a crazy year for the real estate market. Naturally, that has many folks looking ahead to 2022. Will that be their...

www.wzzm13.com

simplifyingthemarket.com

If You Think the Housing Market Will Slow This Winter, Think Again.

From the opportunity to take advantage of today’s low mortgage rates to changing homeowner needs, Americans have more motivation than ever to buy a home. According to the experts, buyers are making moves right now, creating an unseasonably strong housing market for this time of year. As we wrap...
REAL ESTATE
probuilder.com

High Inflation Could Impact Housing Demand as Prices for Shelter Goods Rise

The Consumer Price Index suggests that inflation is rising at its fastest pace since the early 90s, affecting prices for gas, groceries, and just about everything in between, though its impact on housing is less clear, says Zillow. Fixed-rate mortgages can help buyers avoid the effects of housing inflation, but housing costs are still expected to increase in 2022, especially as construction costs surge with limited supply for materials.
BUSINESS
Economy
Housing
Real Estate
Nevada Appeal

Jim Valentine: What is a real estate listing?

The expression “real estate listing” is an odd one for sure, especially if you are a novice in the real estate world. What in the world does it mean? In reality, it is fairly simple in that it means you give a real estate salesperson the right to sell your home. There are several types of listings such as open, exclusive agency and exclusive right to sell. The most common you will encounter is the latter, exclusive right to sell.
REAL ESTATE
theneworleans100.com

Wrapping up a record-setting year in real estate

To say the last two years have been an ongoing challenge would be an understatement in any industry. While there are some sectors that remain challenging and there’s an expectation that interest rates will begin to rise later in 2022, there are still some great things that have happened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What will 2022′s real estate market look like? A dive into supply, prices, rents and more

After a year of record price growth in the South Florida housing, what does 2022 hold? We asked experts to weigh in on a range of topics, from affordability to mortgage rates to migration and supply and demand. Home prices will grow, but slower than the past year Experts predict that prices for homes should increase, but not at the record pace they did over the past year and a half. “We don’t ...
MIAMI, FL
Investopedia

Rental Real Estate Taxes

Whether you already own a rental property or are thinking about buying your first investment, it’s essential to understand how real estate taxes work. After all, taxes can mean the difference between earning a profit and losing money on a rental property. In general, rental property owners need to be aware of two sets of taxes: those that relate to your rental income and those that relate to the eventual sale of your property.
INCOME TAX
Las Vegas Herald

United States Real Estate Market is Forecasted to be more than US$ 1,751 Billion by the end of year 2027

Renub Reserch latest report, titled "United States Real Estate Market by Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis, Forecast" the United States Real Estate Market is expected to reach US$ 1,751 Billion by 2027. Globally the real estate sector is the most recognized industry. In the United States, the real estate industry has been a big business generating billions of dollars in revenue annually. There are ample openings for entrepreneurs to turn a profit. Hence, Real estate plays an essential role in the U.S. economy. Moreover, real estate accounts for a significant portion of all economic activity at the aggregate level, and changes in the real estate market also have broader effects on the economy.
REAL ESTATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Megasite expected to bring real estate boom

LIBERTY, N.C. — The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is turning into a Toyota electric battery-making plant, and that has some big implications. One industry that will be feeling its effects is the real estate industry. “I’ve been doing real estate for, let’s see, since I was about 22,” Realtor Kim Burgess...
GREENSBORO, NC
Inman.com

7 strategies for marketing a notorious real estate property

Whether it has been the scene of a crime, a cult or a haunting, you can help buyers and sellers navigate the aftermath of a troubled property. Here’s how. California’s Lisa Caldwell, owner of Range Homes, Powered by Avenue 8, once represented a vacant Lafayette property that had some undeniably spooky occurrences. “The heater constantly turned on by itself,” she said. “In fact, it happened so frequently that I had the locks changed and put blue tape across the thermostat, convinced someone was coming in and cranking up the heat.”
REAL ESTATE
HackerNoon

Digitization in the Post-Pandemic Australian Real Estate Market

Real estate is one of the largest sources of wealth among the Aussies. Over the last two decades, real estate property prices have t rose by 200% compared to just an 82% increase in wages. The outbreak of coronavirus just made things worse, and the Australian real estate market was on its way to touching record high numbers. COVID-19 has pushed the average prices to the highest, including a rise of 23% over the long-term trend in the prices of residential properties. By 2023, Sydney is expected to experience a 13% growth in the market.
WORLD
bizjournals

Real estate crowdfunding: What to know before you invest

Once the exclusive arena of only the savviest investors, real estate crowdfunding platforms like Crowd Lending, Inc. have broken down barriers to entry, allowing individuals to reap the benefits of alternative real estate investment assets. Crowd Lending, Inc., provides a method of raising capital to enable small real estate investors...
REAL ESTATE

