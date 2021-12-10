After a chaotic year, what will the 2022 real estate market bring?

The expression “real estate listing” is an odd one for sure, especially if you are a novice in the real estate world. What in the world does it mean? In reality, it is fairly simple in that it means you give a real estate salesperson the right to sell your home. There are several types of listings such as open, exclusive agency and exclusive right to sell. The most common you will encounter is the latter, exclusive right to sell.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO