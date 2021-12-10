Raiders OL Richie Incognito not expected to play this season with calf injury

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Richie Incognito remains a Raider, but the veteran guard has not played since September 2020. It does not look like the would-be Las Vegas starter will suit up at all this season.

Rich Bisaccia said Friday it is unlikely the 38-year-old blocker returns from injury before season’s end, via The Athletic’s Tashan Reed (on Twitter). Incognito has been on the Raiders’ IR list since late September, this time with a calf injury.

A foot injury led to Incognito missing 14 games last season. He underwent surgery and ended up being released amid the Raiders’ March overhaul of their veteran-laden offensive line. However, the team brought back the controversial O-lineman on a lower-cost deal. Incognito was expected to return as a starter this season, but the calf issue scuttled those plans.

Re-signed to a $2.1M deal, Incognito is not signed beyond 2021. Given his recent run of injuries, the prospect of the former Pro Bowler suiting up for another NFL game is in doubt. A Pro Bowler with the Dolphins and Bills during the 2010s, Incognito caught on with the Raiders in 2019 — after missing a second full season in 2018 — and played well. He has started all 164 regular-season games he’s played as a pro.

The Raiders lost both Incognito and his 2020 replacement, Denzelle Good, to injuries. Good suffered a torn ACL in Las Vegas’ opener. Second-year man John Simpson and first-round rookie Alex Leatherwood, converted quickly from right tackle, have been the team’s primary guard starters this season.