ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders OL Richie Incognito not expected to play this season with calf injury

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WToTN_0dJklnGR00
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Richie Incognito remains a Raider, but the veteran guard has not played since September 2020. It does not look like the would-be Las Vegas starter will suit up at all this season.

Rich Bisaccia said Friday it is unlikely the 38-year-old blocker returns from injury before season’s end, via The Athletic’s Tashan Reed (on Twitter). Incognito has been on the Raiders’ IR list since late September, this time with a calf injury.

A foot injury led to Incognito missing 14 games last season. He underwent surgery and ended up being released amid the Raiders’ March overhaul of their veteran-laden offensive line. However, the team brought back the controversial O-lineman on a lower-cost deal. Incognito was expected to return as a starter this season, but the calf issue scuttled those plans.

Re-signed to a $2.1M deal, Incognito is not signed beyond 2021. Given his recent run of injuries, the prospect of the former Pro Bowler suiting up for another NFL game is in doubt. A Pro Bowler with the Dolphins and Bills during the 2010s, Incognito caught on with the Raiders in 2019 — after missing a second full season in 2018 — and played well. He has started all 164 regular-season games he’s played as a pro.

The Raiders lost both Incognito and his 2020 replacement, Denzelle Good, to injuries. Good suffered a torn ACL in Las Vegas’ opener. Second-year man John Simpson and first-round rookie Alex Leatherwood, converted quickly from right tackle, have been the team’s primary guard starters this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders extend kicker Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson will be sticking around Las Vegas for the foreseeable future. The Raiders have signed their kicker to a four-year extension, according to agent Mike McCartney (via Twitter). Carlson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings back in 2018, but he didn’t even make it a month into his...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jags' Urban Meyer not seeing eye to eye with GM Trent Baalke?

Less than a year into the Jaguars‘ Urban Meyer–Trent Baalke partnership, the two power brokers might not be seeing eye to eye. Some tension has surfaced between the new coworkers, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports notes. This is certainly not the first sign of trouble for the Meyer regime in Jacksonville. A host of controversies and/or scrutinized decisions have emerged this year, peaking with the first-year NFL HC’s decision not to fly back to Jacksonville with the team earlier this season, and the Jags are now 2-10. They have seen their offense, led by prized QB prospect Trevor Lawrence, struggle for most of the season. The Jaguars are averaging just 10.6 points per game over their six contests since their bye week, inviting speculation about assistants’ job security. Baalke, the ex-49ers GM whom the Jags named to the same position shortly after tabbing Meyer to lead their latest rebuild, might not be on solid ground either. While Meyer being a one-and-done is far from certain, the former national championship-winning coach’s first season has gone about as badly as possible.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Pro Bowler#Bills#American Football#Athletic#Ir#Acl
fullpresscoverage.com

2022 Raiders Draft Prospect: OL Darian Kinnard

Although he’s blessed with the mindset and ability to dominate, the SEC standout must improve the handiwork. Opponents with a quicker step can force hand misplacement or missed punch. Yet, at the next level, this minus will disappear. Timing and rhythm, along with the speed adjustment should benefit him.
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Browns don't expect RB Kareem Hunt to play vs. Raiders

The Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 24-22 on Sunday to improve to 7-6 and get to within one game of the first-place Ravens in the AFC North standings. That victory came at a price, though. Running back Kareem Hunt went down with an ankle injury during the matchup. That...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Veteran LB Will Compton to sign with Raiders

It sounds like Will Compton has found his next gig. The free-agent linebacker announced on Twitter that he’s signing with the Raiders. We learned earlier Tuesday that the 32-year-old was generating interest from multiple teams and a signing was imminent. Compton — the co-host of Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With The Boys” — has yet to play in 2021, but now he’ll have an opportunity to revive his career in Las Vegas. The team is currently dealing with minor injuries throughout their linebackers depth chart, and that includes starters Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton. As a result, Compton could have an opportunity to contribute ASAP.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

With the Raiders Expected to “Clean House” After the Season, Here’s What to Look For Next

After a 48-9 beating by the Chiefs, the Raiders are all but certain to clean house after the final game of the regular season. With the expectation being that a new general manager will be in the building next year, the Raiders probably aren’t going to drag Mike Mayock along into January. It wouldn’t benefit him or the organization to keep him around. If Mayock isn’t going to be a part of next season’s rebuild, why keep him around to talk about it?
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Even after scoring the Panthers’ only touchdown, that wasn’t enough for Cam Newton to stay in the lineup. Head coach Matt Rhule has benched Newton in favor of P.J. Walker. Newton is only 6-of-11 for 88 yards with no passing touchdowns and a pick-six interception. This is a...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cleveland

Lamar Jackson’s last trip to Cleveland was an eventful one. The Ravens topped the Browns in an exciting contest last fall. However, it was Jackson’s in-game trip to the bathroom that had everyone talking. Jackson had to leave the contest late, appearing to need to use the bathroom....
NFL
The Spun

Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue. On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy