Report: Jason Garrett frontrunner for Duke head coaching job

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Jason Garrett. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The recently dismissed Giants offensive coordinator has been connected to the ACC position this week, moving quickly after an in-season firing. This would be Garrett’s first college coaching job. Garrett, 55, played collegiately at Princeton and Columbia in the 1980s.

A quarterback in the NFL and CFL from 1989-2004, Garrett caught on with the Dolphins as an assistant in 2005. He became the Cowboys’ OC within two years and then landed Dallas’ HC job on a full-time basis in 2011. That tenure lasted nine seasons, with Garrett going 85-67.

While Garrett’s role became scrutinized, he led the Cowboys to three divisional-round berths from 2014-18. The ex-Cowboys QB oversaw Tony Romo and Dak Prescott‘s development, though the team was frequently criticized for underachieving during Garrett’s later years.

Garrett interviewed for the Chargers’ HC job last year but stayed on in his Giants play-calling post for a second season in 2021. A John Mara preference to join Joe Judge‘s staff in 2020, Garrett did not last through his second season with Judge.

Former Buccaneers and Browns offensive coordinator Todd Monken, currently Georgia’s OC, is among the other names who have been connected to the position, according to Steve Wiseman of the Charlotte Observer.

