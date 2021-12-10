Cleveland Cavaliers at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12) stop by the Target Center Friday for an 8 p.m. ET game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14). Below, we look at the Cavaliers vs. Timberwolves odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

Minnesota enters on a four-game losing skid, back-to-back by double digits, with the most recent being a 136-104 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The T-Wolves are just 2-5 straight-up (SU), 2-5 ATS and 5-2 O/U with the 26th-best non-garbage time efficiency differential over the past two weeks, according to CleaningTheGlass.com.

Cleveland is 5-2 SU and 3-4 O/U with the second-best non-garbage time efficiency differential (CtG) in the last 14 days. Also, the Cavs are on a nine-game cover streak with the latest being a 115-92 home beatdown of the Chicago Bulls as 3.5-point home favorites.

These teams split their two meetings last season with the home team winning and Under cashing in both, but Minnesota has covered three straight vs. Cleveland.

Cavaliers at Timberwolves odds, spread and lines

Money line: Cavaliers -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Timberwolves +102 (bet $100 to win $102)

Cavaliers -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Timberwolves +102 (bet $100 to win $102) Against the spread (ATS): Cavaliers -1.5 (-112) | Timberwolves +1.5 (-108)

Cavaliers -1.5 (-112) | Timberwolves +1.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 213.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Cavaliers at Timberwolves key injuries

Cavaliers

None.

Timberwolves

PG Patrick Beverley (groin) probable

(groin) probable PG D’Angelo Russell (ankle) questionable

Cavaliers at Timberwolves odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 109, Timberwolves 102

BET 1 unit on the CAVALIERS (-125) because they have the frontcourt to neutralize Minnesota’s best player (Karl-Anthony Towns) and are trending in a much better direction.

For instance, Cleveland has three frontcourt starters standing at least 6-foot-11 that all have different skillsets. Cavs big Jarrett Allen is an elite rebounder and rim protector who’ll contest all of KAT’s interior offense.

Cleveland rookie PF Evan Mobley is an athletic seven-footer who can stay in front of any big that puts the ball on the floor. Also, forward Lauri Markkanen is another lengthy dude that just makes it more difficult for KAT to get off a clean look.

Furthermore, the Cavs have by far the best guard in this game. Third-year PG Darius Garland is a Most Improved Player of the Year candidate through the first eight weeks of the season. Garland has career highs in points per game, assists per game and effective field goal shooting.

Lastly, Cleveland is a deeper squad than Minnesota. The Cavs have two former T-Wolves coming off the bench: PG Ricky Rubio and former All-Star Kevin Love. Both of which give Cleveland’s backups the edge, and Minnesota’s bench has the third-worst plus/minus in the Association.

CAVALIERS (-125) is the best bet in this game.

PASS since Cleveland’s money line isn’t much more expensive than the Cavaliers -1.5 (-112) so let’s not be cheap. Clearly, I think Cleveland covers this game – but why risk it?

“LEAN” to the UNDER 213.5 (-110) for a small wager, if at all, because we are seeing some “reverse line movement” with the total. For instance, according to Pregame.com and the Yahoo! Sports app, more action is on the Over, but the total has been steamed down from the 214-point opener.

Also, both defenses are more efficient than both offenses. That said, I much prefer Cleveland’s money line than the Under in this contest.

