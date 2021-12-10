ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

By Geoff Clark
 4 days ago
The New York Knicks (12-13) travel for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Toronto Raptors (11-14) at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Below, we look at the Knicks vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets.

New York has won just two of its past seven games (6-1 O/U) with the latest being a 122-102 beatdown administered by the Pacers in Indiana. The Knicks are 3-4 ATS over the past two weeks with the 25th-ranked non-garbage time efficiency differential according to CleaningTheGlass.com.

Toronto got upset 110-109 Wednesday at home by the Oklahoma City Thunder as an 8-point favorite. The Raptors are 2-4 overall and 3-3 ATS over the last 14 days with the 22nd-ranked non-garbage time efficiency differential (CtG).

The Raptors smacked around the Knicks 113-104 on the road Nov.1 in their first meeting of the season. The Knicks committed 17 turnovers against 9 for the Raptors and grabbed nearly half as many offensive rebounds (13-7) in the loss.

Knicks at Raptors odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:16 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Knicks +100 (bet $100 to win $100) | Raptors -120 (bet $120 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Knicks +1.5 (-112) | Raptors -1.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 207.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Knicks at Raptors key injuries

Knicks

  • C Nerlens Noel (back) probable

Raptors

  • C Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) questionable
  • SF OG Anunoby (hip) out

Knicks at Raptors odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Knicks 112, Raptors 108

“LEAN” to the KNICKS (+100) for a half-unit wager because both defenses are terrible but New York matches up better with Toronto than vice versa.

The Knicks have the 10th-best average shot quality while the Raptors are 24th in shot quality per CtG. Toronto also attempts the sixth-highest volume of mid-range field goals but New York has the 11th-best defensive field goal percentage versus mid-range attempts.

Furthermore, the Knicks have the seventh-best 3-point shooting percentage while the Raptors are 24th in defensive 3-point shooting percentage.

Toronto gets out in transition at the second-highest frequency in the NBA. However, New York grades in the 82.8th percentile of fastbreak offensive efficiency and the Raptors are in the 24.1st percentile of offensive efficiency in transition.

PASS on the spread because the Knicks +1.5 (-112) is hardly insurance for our New York money line wager.

I’d wait closer to tip-off before making a wager and if the Knicks gets to 2.5 points or higher then I’d prefer to take New York plus the points in this spot.

BET OVER 207.5 (-115) because neither defense can stop a nosebleed at the moment and the Raptors’ fast-paced style well ensure this game gets Over the total. The Over has also cashed in six of the Knicks’ last seven games.

New York’s spotty ball security could help Toronto get a bunch of easy buckets since the Raptors have the second-highest defensive turnover rate in the NBA.

