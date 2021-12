The ADHD Support Group is for students with ADHD to connect and talk about resources, tips/tricks/advice about managing ADHD, and share experiences of navigating college and relationships with ADHD. All ages, races, genders, and majors are welcome as a variety of identities help students connect across diverse experiences and perspectives. Students are welcome to participate as often as they would like—weekly or only during weeks that are convenient.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO