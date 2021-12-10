Stocks end higher, closing out best week since February

The major benchmarks are marking a modest rise before the bell this morning, after finishing Friday's session with solid weekly wins. Futures on the S&P 500 Index (SPX) are inching higher after its record close, while the Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are sitting in the black as well, pre-market. Meanwhile, investors are looking ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, as the central bank is expected to discuss speeding up its bond-buying program.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO