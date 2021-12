Public Service Coach (Singapore) and Deputy Chief (Industry & Organization Transformation), SportSG. As the war with Covid-19 wears on, fatigue has set in for a lot of people. Within the workplace, organizations need to consider how to keep their employees motivated and how a coaching-centric culture might inspire their staff to replenish and renew their energies as they take on the challenges of a Covid-19-endemic world. There is an urgent call to redefine the notion of mental wellness in the workplace, and as leaders pivot and transform their businesses to emerge stronger from the pandemic, here are six ways they can coach teams and individuals to T.H.R.I.V.E. in the new normal ahead.

