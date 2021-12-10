Movie Review: “House of Gucci”

When it comes to all the movies released in 2021, there have been some truly transcendent performances. From Joaquin Phoenix in the outstanding C’mon C’mon to Tessa Thompson in the delicately complex Passing, they have captured our attention for their well-crafted characters that see the actors disappear into the riveting roles they take on. Still, there has been a persistent feeling that something is being lost in all the films that have come out. As if there is some crucial aspect that could enhance these films, yet is being left offscreen. It has dogged many otherwise good works, the absent component to all of them feeling like a missed opportunity that could and should have been included. This missing component to many of the most talked-about films is a regrettable absence of the glue that holds many great stories together: character actors. These are the performers who don’t always get the spotlight, though become an integral part whenever they get the chance to shine through. They take on distinct personas and characters, elevating every film they appear in.

