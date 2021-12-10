ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Movie Review: “House of Gucci”

By Noah Ceballos
maroonweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Ridley Scott, “House of Gucci” boasts a story based on true events that incorporates fashion, romance, ambition, power, betrayal and an all-star cast. As one of the most highly anticipated dramas of the year rolls out on the big screen, moviegoers can now place the context of the film’s...

maroonweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
TODAY.com

See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night. The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold. That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered...
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Who Will Win Best Actress at the 2022 Oscars?

With this year’s Oscar forecast coming into focus, the Best Actress race finally has some clarity. But just some. This is a field heavy on biopic performances, and while there’s no definitive front-runner just yet, one person does seem to have an edge on the crowded competition. Let’s break down the top contenders as they currently stand before the Oscars nominations are announced on February 8.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
theplaylist.net

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Teaser: WB Wants You To Remember Your Love Of Harry Potter Before The New ‘Beasts’ Film Arrives

Fandom is a funny thing. If you love something enough, whether it be a superhero, a wizard, or any other pop culture icon, you can forgive some pretty egregious things. You know, like the idea of an entire franchise created by an openly transphobic author who spouts hateful things on social media frequently. But, by golly, people love Harry Potter and the Wizarding World, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of the new film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Murder In The House Of Gucci’ Special Set For ‘Dateline NBC’ After Family Slams Lady Gaga Movie

The Gucci family is back in the news with the early success of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, and Dateline NBC is presenting a special this week that looks at the clan’s business and the real murder portrayed in the film. NBC said today that Murder in the House of Gucci will air at 9 p.m. Friday. Watch a couple of clips from the program below. In her first interview, the American ex-girlfriend of Maurizio Gucci discusses her five-year relationship with the fashion icon, which began before he ended things with Patrizia Reggiani, who later was convicted of arranging his 1995 murder. Sheree Loud tells...
TV & VIDEOS
myarklamiss.com

Gucci heirs says ‘House of Gucci’ narrative is inaccurate

The Gucci family is not pleased with the depiction of their relatives in the new film “ House of Gucci.” In a statement issued this week, they said the narrative is “anything but accurate” and that the filmmakers did not consult them at all. The Guccis, who have no association...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Houses#Movie Review#House
thesuffolkjournal.com

‘House of Gucci’ combines romance and chaos

In the film adaption of Sara Gay Forden’s book “House of Gucci,” filmmakers took their audience right into the heart of the true, and tragic, love story between less-than-wealthy Patrizia Reggiani, and the heir of the Gucci family dystanty, Maurizio Gucci. The ultimately murderous plot is thrilling to watch, evoking...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp’s Acting Replacement Is Out With New Film

When it comes to Johnny Depp, this past year has been a rocky road for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor. The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until next spring where Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.
MOVIES
B106

The Real Gucci Family Isn’t a Fan of ‘House of Gucci’

It turns out not everyone is a fan of House of Gucci. House of Gucci had a strong debut weekend at the box office, but not everyone was impressed. The movie's namesake, the actual Gucci family, wasn't exactly thrilled with the blockbuster that stars Lady Gaga, Al Pacino and Adam Driver.
CELEBRITIES
Esquire

Turns Out, No One Close to the Actual House of Gucci Likes House of Gucci

When Lady Gaga, hair voluminous, shoulders padded to the max, and some form of an Italian accent most definitely on, crossed her heart and said, "Father, son, and House of Gucci," in the trailer for House of Gucci, it was unclear if Ridley Scott's (then-)upcoming true crime saga was drama, comedy, or an unintentional hybrid of both. Either way, it promised to serve murder, opulence, and at least a bit of camp. That boded well for us because in These Times, it seems our favorite way to drown out the murder and crime headlines of now is to occupy ourselves with the murder and crime headlines from the past. But when it comes to the people who were there (you know, the actual House of Gucci), it turns out reliving inter-familial trauma isn't so fun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

'House of Gucci' to 'Tammy Faye': Movies Are Missing Out By Not Casting Character Actors

When it comes to all the movies released in 2021, there have been some truly transcendent performances. From Joaquin Phoenix in the outstanding C’mon C’mon to Tessa Thompson in the delicately complex Passing, they have captured our attention for their well-crafted characters that see the actors disappear into the riveting roles they take on. Still, there has been a persistent feeling that something is being lost in all the films that have come out. As if there is some crucial aspect that could enhance these films, yet is being left offscreen. It has dogged many otherwise good works, the absent component to all of them feeling like a missed opportunity that could and should have been included. This missing component to many of the most talked-about films is a regrettable absence of the glue that holds many great stories together: character actors. These are the performers who don’t always get the spotlight, though become an integral part whenever they get the chance to shine through. They take on distinct personas and characters, elevating every film they appear in.
MOVIES
FASHION Magazine |

The Gucci Heirs Do Not Approve of House of Gucci

The family called the film an insult to its legacy. The Gucci family has watched House of Gucci, and the verdict is not good. Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated biographical crime drama was met with a lukewarm reception when it hit theatres last week. And its most notable review came from the family of former Gucci chairman and patriarch Aldo Gucci.
BUSINESS
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘House of Gucci’ and the exploitation of the rich

While researching one of my seasonal faves, “House of Gucci,” I was unpleasantly surprised to find that the Gucci family members (including a number of very-alive descendants and the infamous, directly involved Patrizia Reggiani) upon whom this “biographical” drama was based, had no involvement in this film whatsoever, in both monetary and — perhaps more importantly — storytelling terms.
MOVIES
WLNS

Spielberg ‘West Side Story’ debuts weakly with $10.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite critical acclaim and two years worth of anticipation, Steven Spielberg’s lavish “West Side Story” revival made little noise at the box office, debuting with $10.5 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday — a worrisome result for a movie industry struggling to recapture its finger-snapping rhythm. A dazzling […]
MOVIES
Variety

‘Please Baby Please,’ Starring Andrea Riseborough, Harry Melling, Karl Glusman, Reveals First-Look Image (EXCLUSIVE)

A first-look image has debuted of Andrea Riseborough, whose credits include “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance),” and Karl Glusman, who starred in Gaspar Noé’s Cannes entry “Love,” in Amanda Kramer’s “Please Baby Please.” In the challenging image, Glusman is seen branding Riseborough with an iron. The film also stars Harry Melling, who appeared as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise and in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and Demi Moore. It has its world premiere at next month’s Rotterdam Film Festival. CAA Media Finance is handling sales. The movie follows bohemian couple Suze and Arthur who, after witnessing a murder in...
MOVIES
Democrat-Herald

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "House of Gucci"

Movie critic Bruce Miller says “House of Gucci” is dabbles in the dark side of the rich and famous. As an outsider coming into the family, Lady Gaga is always fascinating, always watchable.
MOVIES
Montclarion

Lady Gaga Kills in ‘House of Gucci’

Directed by Ridley Scott, “House Of Gucci” is based on the 2000s nonfiction book by Sara Gay Forden, which details the real-life story of the rise and fall of the Gucci dynasty. Lady Gaga plays the role of Patrizia Reggiani, a low-income woman who manages to marry the wealthy and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

New Regency Extends Film Distribution Deal With Disney

New Regency, the production entity which counts Little Women, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Revenant among recent hits, has extended a film distribution deal with Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. Yariv Milchan’s film and TV production banner had a deal with Fox Filmed Entertainment before 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures were acquired by The Walt Disney Company in 2019. New Regency and Fox first teamed up in 1998 and most recently worked on Bohemian Rhapsody and the Oscar-winning The Revenant. The new long term renewal deal will see Disney market and distribute New Regency’s new theatrical releases across multiple platforms, with the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy