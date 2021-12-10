ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Steps Back As Employees Detail How He 'Led By Fear'

By Submitted by Anonymous Coward
 3 days ago

Looks like Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s behavior is catching up to him. This morning, employees were notified via email by the Better board of directors that Garg would be taking time off effective immediately after the “very regrettable events over the last week.” The move came, according to an employee who...

Companies Finally Admit They Don't Know When They're Returning to Offices

Google, Apple, CNN, and Ford have all postponed their "Return to Office" date, reports the New York Times. (Alternate URL here.) The Times also cites a Gartner survey of 238 executives in late August which found two-thirds of organizations were delaying returning to offices because of coronavirus variants. The chief...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: After ‘very regrettable events,’ Better.com CEO Vishal Garg will take time off

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for December 10, 2021! Yes, it is Friday at last, which means we’re about one week away from news grinding to a halt so that we can all enter nerd hibernation for two weeks. Not that your humble servant is counting down. Still, we have a really solid mix of tech news today, featuring companies big and small. To work! —Alex.
BUSINESS
nationalmortgagenews.com

Better CEO Vishal Garg temporarily steps aside following controversy

Embattled Better.com CEO Vishal Garg is temporarily stepping away from running the New York-based mortgage lender following the fallout from its mass layoff via Zoom in early December. The move was first reported by Vice; Better did not return a request for comment. Garg's announcement of the layoffs via video...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Vishal Garg: Better CEO reportedly ‘taking time off effective immediately’ after firing 900 employees over Zoom

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced that he is "taking time off effective immediately" after he fired 900 employees over a Zoom call last week. Mr Garg fired 900 employees last Wednesday, blindsiding them during a Zoom call in which he terminated their jobs "effective immediately." Despite claiming that he desperately did not want to fire the employees and that he was going to do his best not to cry, Mr Garg later went on the disparage the terminated workers in an anonymous blog post, calling them "lazy and unproductive" and accusing them of stealing from the company. After a...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Better.com CEO is taking time off after laying off 900 employees

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who laid off 900 employees over a Zoom meeting that lasted less than three minutes, is taking time off from the company, Vice reported. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” Garg said on the December 1 webinar. “Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately,” he told them.
BUSINESS
Business
Economy
WebProNews

Do Better? Better.com CEO Apologizes for 900 Employee Zoom Layoff

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg has learned firsthand how he can do better in the future: Don’t do a mass layoff of 900 employees in a Zoom meeting. Garg made headlines last week when he laid off 900 employees at once in a Zoom meeting, saying: “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group…Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately.”
BUSINESS
CW33

Better.com CEO says he is ‘deeply sorry’

(The Hill) — The CEO of Better.com has apologized to 900 staff members he laid off via a three-minute Zoom call, saying he “blundered” and “failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected.”. In a letter to employees,...
BUSINESS
BBC

Vishal Garg: US boss fires 900 employees over Zoom

The boss of a US firm has been criticised after he fired around 900 of his staff on a single Zoom call. "If you're on this call you're part of the unlucky group being laid off," said Vishal Garg, chief executive of mortgage firm Better.com, on the call, later uploaded to social media.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on pre-holiday Zoom call

About 900 employees of real estate company Better.com were asked to attend a Zoom call on Wednesday. But rather than offering a holiday message to workers, CEO Vishal Garg delivered a 3-minute speech informing attendees they were "terminated effectively immediately." Videos of the Zoom call have been posted on social...
BUSINESS
Fox 32 Chicago

Better.com CEO tells about 900 employees they’ve been let go over Zoom call: report

Video emerged on social media that showed the CEO of Better.com, a digital mortgage company, informing about 900 employees that they have been terminated. Vishal Garg, the executive, could be seen in the video behind a desk attempting to tell his employees. He tells them that he does not have "great news" and said the last time he was forced to make a similar announcement, he cried.
ECONOMY
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal Taps Blackstone’s Jen Friedman to Lead Global Communications

NBCUniversal has tapped Jen Friedman to lead global communications after the recent role change of former communications chief Hilary Smith. Friedman will join NBCU as evp communications on January 10 from Blackstone, where she served as the managing director for public affairs at the investment management company, according to a message to staff on Tuesday from Adam Miller, NBCU’s evp and parent company Comcast’s chief administration officer. The incoming executive will report to Miller and work closely with NBCU CEO Jeff Shell. She takes on a position previously held by Smith, who left the corporate communications role in October to oversee NBCU’s corporate social responsibility. Friedman has extensive experience in governmental communications roles. Prior to joining Blackstone and holding an executive position at General Electric, Friedman was the White House deputy press secretary in the Obama administration. She was also the senior strategic communications adviser for the National Economic Council and oversaw communications for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, as well as held communications positions at the U.S. Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce and the Department of Homeland Security.
BUSINESS
Indy100

