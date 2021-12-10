ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans vs. Jaguars final Week 14 injury report: 5 ruled out for Tennessee

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 14 matchup at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.

The Titans have ruled out five players for the contest, including three defensive starters in cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, linebacker David Long and defensive lineman Teair Tart. Long has now missed four games in a row, and this is the second straight absence for Tart.

The good news is that defensive lineman Denico Autry, who was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to a did not practice on Thursday, was able to get in a full session on Friday and carries no designation for this game.

The team’s newest addition, linebacker Zach Cunningham, will not suit up against the Jags, as head coach Mike Vrabel stated before storming out of his presser after getting repeated questions about the 27-year-old after making it clear he wasn’t going to talk about him.

As far as wide receiver Julio Jones is concerned, he practiced all week and looks set to return in Week 14, but he still has to be activated off Injured Reserve, which has to happen by Saturday in order for him to play.

Now, a look at the full injury report for both the Titans and Jaguars ahead of Sunday’s matchup at Nissan Stadium.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status

TE Tommy Hudson Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

LB David Long Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out

CB Elijah Molden Hip DNP LP FP —

DL Teair Tart Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out

DL Denico Autry Knee LP DNP FP —

OLB Harold Landry Hamstring LP LP LP —

OLB Ola Adeniyi Hamstring FP FP FP —

LB Jayon Brown Quad FP FP FP —

RG Nate Davis Concussion FP FP FP —

LB Rashaan Evans Ankle FP FP FP —

CB Greg Mabin Ankle FP FP FP —

RB Jeremy McNichols Concussion FP FP FP —

LB Zach Cunningham NIR — — DNP Out

Jaguars' injury report

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed. Thu. Fri. Status

DE Josh Allen Shoulder DNP LP FP —

DT Malcom Brown Toe DNP DNP FP —

LB Myles Jack Knee DNP DNP FP —

WR Marvin Jones NIR-Rest DNP FP FP —

OL Brandon Linder Back DNP DNP DNP Out

DE Lerentee McCray Illness DNP FP FP —

OL Andrew Norwell NIR-Rest DNP FP FP —

OL Ben Bartch Back LP LP FP —

CB Tyson Campbell Groin LP LP FP —

CB Nevin Lawson Foot LP FP FP —

RB James Robinson Heel/Knee LP DNP FP —

CB Shaquill Griffin Concussion FP FP FP —

