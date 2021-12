Arrived today 10 of 24 and we weren’t even halfway through the AW Advent calendar. Today we have another huge prize to donate, which is a beautiful smartphone. It’s the thinnest 5G smartphone Motorola has ever made, as this one is only 6.99mm thick! The Motorola Edge 20 has everything you need to make your day go smoothly. Firstly, this 5G smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset that ensures you get up and running quickly. The 5.7-inch OLED screen has a refresh rate of at least 144Hz, which means a smooth viewing experience.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO