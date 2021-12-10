Truist enters partnership with AutoFi financing platform

Kersey & Associates, PC has announced a merger with Curt Penwell, CPA. The entities will operate under the Kersey name and be located at 208 Liberty St. Both firms have a long-standing history performing income tax preparation, accounting and payroll services, and financial statement auditing and attest services, to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York. The combined firm employs 15 staff accountants and paraprofessionals and 7 CPAs. In front, left to right are CPAs John Kersey and Curt Penwell and, back, James Embrey and Lisa McDermott.
