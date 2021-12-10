ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truist enters partnership with AutoFi financing platform

By Richard Craver
Winston-Salem Journal
 3 days ago

Truist Financial Corp. has announced a partnership with commerce platform company AutoFi through the bank’s Dealer Finance and Regional Acceptance business groups. Under the agreement that went into effect...

journalnow.com

Biz Times

Harley’s LiveWire division will merge with SPAC to become publicly traded

Harley-Davidson Inc. plans to merge LiveWire, its electric motorcycle division, with AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. or ABIC, a special purpose acquisition corporation, in a deal that would make the brand the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S. Harley will still retain 74% ownership of LiveWire and Jochen Zeitz,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Financial Corp#Truist Dealer Finance
CoinTelegraph

Single Finance raises $1.2m to build the first farming database and market-neutral strategy platform

Single Finance has raised a seed round of $1.2 million from notable crypto investment funds and angels, including 0xVentures, Enzac Research, Genblock Capital, Trinity Venture Capital, SkyVision Capital, and some angels in the industry who wish to remain anonymous. Contango Digital Assets and Aventures will also join as strategic partners to strengthen the connection to the DeFi space.
AGRICULTURE
New Haven Register

Visa invests in Belvo, the open finance API platform

Visa announced its investment in Belvo , API's open finance platform. This investment is part of a broader collaboration between the two companies. The two companies recently unveiled a strategic agreement , which aims to help financial institutions and card issuers throughout the Latin American region to take advantage of and implement open finance solutions.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Swiss Re to Sell elipsLife to Swiss Life, Enters Long-Term Reinsurance Partnership

Swiss Re announced it has agreed to sell its life insurance subsidiary Elips Life AG (elipsLife) to Swiss Life International and to enter into a long-term reinsurance partnership for elipsLife’s in-force and new business. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. elipsLife is an insurance company for institutional...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NSAV ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NIRVANA META, ENTERS $500 BILLION METAVERSE GLOBAL MARKET

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, England, Dec. 10, 2021 McapMediaWire London, England, December 10, 2021 Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has partnered with Nirvana Meta (http://nirvanameta.com/home) to enter the $500 billion annual global Metaverse market. NirvanaMeta will bring NSAV into the RPG (Role Playing Games) metaverse gaming arena. Published reports predict the global metaverse market will reach $800 billion annually by 2024.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Attensi And SAP SuccessFactors Enter Into A Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Learning And Development

As world leaders in their own fields, SAP SuccessFactors and Attensi will revolutionize the way corporations work with learning and development in the business world, creating thrilling learning experiences based on gamification and simulation technology. SAP SuccessFactors is the leading human capital management (HCM) solution, helping customers stay ahead of...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Pontoro Secures $6M+ via Seed Round for Infrastructure Financing Digital Asset Platform

the financial tech firm focused on creating the first institutional-grade digital asset securitization and liquidity platform to address “the $15 trillion shortfall in infrastructure debt finance by enabling broader investor participation,” has announced a $6 million preferred seed round that was led by Ulu Ventures. Pontoro’s investment...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

SF’s Tradeshift, a supply chain finance platform, raises $200M

Tradeshift has a portfolio of enterprise SaaS, marketplace and fintech products serving a B2B marketplace. The company said the capital would be used to “optimize Tradeshift growth and balance sheet to continue scaling the business.” Tradeshift helps buyers and suppliers digitize their invoice processing, automate the workflows for accounts payable and scale up.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

View Enters Strategic Deal With RXR Realty On WorxWell Platform

View Inc (NASDAQ: VIEW) entered a strategic agreement with RXR Realty to combine the WorxWell data analytics platform into its technology stack. Financial terms were not disclosed. WorxWell's data analytics platform integrates all building data, including occupancy, space usage, digital collaboration, work patterns, access control, air quality, temperature, and environmental...
ECONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Stellantis Software Day: 3 technological platforms and strategic partnerships

After sharing his electrification strategy, Stellantis announced that software for the use of new generation technological platforms. A very substantial plan to transform the way customers interact with connected vehicles. According to the automotive group, this strategy should make it possible to generate around 20 billion euros in incremental revenues by 2030. Digital services are increasingly important today and all car manufacturers are investing in this field. Over time, these services will also open up new earning opportunities.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

DigitSec Announces Partnership And Integration With Copado DevOps Platform For Comprehensive Salesforce Security

DigitSec, provider of the patented SaaS Security Scanner, the most comprehensive security testing platform purpose-built for Salesforce, announced a partnership with Copado, the leading DevOps platform. DigitSec S4 now integrates with Copado DevOps to help customers find and fix security vulnerabilities before deployment. DigitSec complements existing Copado DevSecOps functionality by...
SOFTWARE
Warren Times Observer

Firms announce merger

Kersey & Associates, PC has announced a merger with Curt Penwell, CPA. The entities will operate under the Kersey name and be located at 208 Liberty St. Both firms have a long-standing history performing income tax preparation, accounting and payroll services, and financial statement auditing and attest services, to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Southwestern New York. The combined firm employs 15 staff accountants and paraprofessionals and 7 CPAs. In front, left to right are CPAs John Kersey and Curt Penwell and, back, James Embrey and Lisa McDermott.
WARREN, PA
agrinews-pubs.com

Bayer, Microsoft enter into strategic partnership to optimize and advance digital capabilities

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany — Bayer announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to build a new cloud-based set of digital tools and data science solutions for use in agriculture and other industries, bringing new infrastructure and foundational capabilities to accelerate innovation, boost efficiency and support sustainability across value chains. Agriculture...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Tanla And Vi Sign Partnership To Deploy Patented Block-Chain Enabled Wisely Platform To Manifold Increase ROI For Global Enterprises

Tanla, a leading CPaaS provider and Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi) announced a partnership wherein Tanla will be the exclusive provider of solutions to secure, encrypt and enhance performance for the entire international messaging traffic on the Vi network. India’s international messaging market is estimated to be ~ INR 3500 crores annually.
BUSINESS
u.today

Wojak Finance DeFi Launches Open-Source Educational Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
aithority.com

NSAV Announces Partnership With Metaverse Network To Launch World’s First Defi Gamefi Platform

NSAV-Metaverse Network Defi-gamefi Venture To Go Public In Q1 2022. Net Savings Link, Inc a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, announced that the Company has partnered with Metaverse Network LLC (MNC) to launch the world’s first DeFi-GameFi combined App, known as MetaFi, which offers users Play & Earn via algorithm solutions. MetaFi is a finance where users not only receive entertainment but receive rewards for participation. These rewards are transferable and can be utilized in various diverse third party individual Blockchain DApps. MetaFi users do not worry about exposing their identity. All users can buy avatars via NFT’s for greater privacy and security.
TECHNOLOGY

