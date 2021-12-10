Two more Michigan State football players enter transfer portal

As Mel Tucker continues to scour the transfer portal for new talent to bring to East Lansing, Michigan State has seen several departures of their own seeking greener pastures elsewhere.

On Friday, Spartan offensive lineman James Ohonba and tight end Trenton Gillison -- both of whom were members of Michigan State's 2018 recruiting class -- entered their names into the transfer portal.

Ohonba, a former 3-star recruit from Stockbridge, Ga., played in all 17 games for the Spartans, going back to the start of the 2020 season. He was the No. 484 recruit nationally in the 2018 class, and ranked No. 37 as an offensive tackle. He never started a game for Michigan State.

Gillison is a former 4-star tight end, ranked No. 250 overall in the 2018 class and the No. 12 tight end. A product from Pickerington, Ohio, Gillison played in 24 career games at Michigan State, compiling 18 catches for 201 yards in his career.

Gillison had only 6 receptions in the last two seasons, and appeared to have been passed over on the depth chart by redshirt freshman Maliq Carr, who transferred to Michigan State last offseason from Purdue.

Both Ohonba and Gillison were listed as redshirt juniors by MSU, but both will have at least two years of eligibility left with their new programs -- if they do indeed leave Michigan State.

Last offseason, Spartan tight end Connor Heyward entered the transfer portal, before ultimately returning to the team for the 2021 season.

Ohonba and Gillison are the tenth and eleventh MSU players, respectively, to enter the transfer portal since September, 2021.