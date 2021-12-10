ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 14 Friday Injury Report

By John Maakaron
 3 days ago
Lions head coach Dan Campbell called upon the counsel of head athletic trainer Kevin Bastin to aid him this week.

With nearly 45% of the roster out while dealing with various injuries and a rampant flu bug that permeated the locker room, Detroit's first-year head coach needed a plan to figure out a practice schedule this week.

Campbell told reporters at his Friday media session that he decided to conduct a walk-through on Wednesday and limit practice this week based on Bastin's advice.

"I respect his input greatly," Campbell explained. "He’s been around in this league for a long time, and he’s got a real good feel of what’s best for the players, but also what’s best for trying to get ready to play a football game. And so, there was a lot of input that was taken from him, in regards to that."

During the open portion of practice conducted outdoors, T.J. Hockenson, D'Andre Swift, Julian Okwara, Jalen Reeves-Maybin (shoulder) and Austin Bryant were not observed at practice.

Campbell noted that Swift would likely not be available against the Broncos.

Detroit Lions' Week 14 Friday Injury Report

