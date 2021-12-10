ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Wemo Smart Plug (Works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit) $12.99

By Devendra
techbargains.com
 3 days ago

Amazon has the Wemo Smart Plug (Works w/ Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit) for a...

www.techbargains.com

Comments / 0

CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
Person
Alexa
BGR.com

Amazon’s best smart air fryer with Alexa is $79 today instead of $129

Amazon air fryer deals are pretty much a dime a dozen these days. Of course, some are much better than others. That’s especially true if you want a smart air fryer with Alexa. The BGR Deals team tests so many new air fryers each month. It’s great to be able to test all these products so we can tell our readers about the very best ones. On the flip side of the coin, however, it can definitely be exhausting sometimes. Testing so many similar products means they can all blend together at times. But then, when we do get something new...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are. Rest assured, however, that once you try out one of these awesome little gadgets, you’ll love it and you’ll be so mad that you’re only learning about it now. Among BGR Deals readers, they’re best-sellers anytime they go on sale. And today, there are some wireless borescope camera deals that you should definitely take advantage of. Borescope cameras are basically snake cameras that can see inside of almost...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Apple's AirPods Pro just dropped to their lowest price ever

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If you've ever wanted to buy a pair of AirPods Pro, right now is the best time to get them. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday deals with an incredible offer on Apple's premium noise-canceling earbuds: you can buy the AirPods Pro right now for $159 (currently, they're $249 on Apple's website). This is the lowest price the AirPods Pro have ever been.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get before Christmas

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 somehow just reappeared. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re talking the best of the best here, like brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179...
SHOPPING
Engadget

Hurry: This Samsung Galaxy tablet is just $99 today!

Still on the hunt for great gifts? Don't sweat it! We've teamed up with Walmart for our 30 Days of Savings event to bring you deep discounts on all the hot deals every day in November. These items are designed to make life easier and everyone can certainly appreciate that these days!
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
1051thebounce.com

Amazon Is Shutting Down Alexa Service, But Not The Voice Assistant

Amazon is shutting down Alexa, its internet-tracking service (which is unconnected to the identically named voice assistant). The service, fully named Alexa Internet, tracks how popular websites are by monitoring traffic as users navigate around. It does so with software that is installed on a small number of web browsers or when websites decide to install that software on their website themselves.
BUSINESS
Cult of Mac

Twinkly smart holiday lights get HomeKit support

Your winter festivities just got a little brighter if you’re looking for smart holiday lights to use with HomeKit. Thanks to a firmware update, Twinkly smart holiday lights have gained HomeKit support, allowing control with Apple’s smart-home system for the first time. Twinkly’s new update — firmware version 2.8.3 —...
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

Govee Smart LED Bedside Lamp Supports Alexa and Google Assistant

Govee smart LED bedside lamp brings you relaxing illumination with over 16 million colors, and it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The LED smart lamp measures 6.1 x 6.1 x 15.35 inches and weighs ‎2.23 pounds. As shown in the images, it...
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Redmi Smart TV X series, Mi QLED TV 4K 55 get Works with Alexa app in India

Xiaomi is India’s largest smart TV brand. The company’s television offers a unique software experience in the form of PatchWall. The firm is known for updating its TVs with new features every now and then. Select Mi and Redmi televisions have now started receiving a new system update with an interesting feature.
TECHNOLOGY
TechHive

TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Smart Plug (model EP40) review: A bargain in outdoor smart lighting

Like TP-Link’s new EP10 smart plug, the Kasa EP40 outdoor plug offers little in the way of changes from its predecessor, the KP400. Cosmetically, the differences are modest, and the all-black unit retains its rather chunky, semi-circular appearance, with two three-prong outlets on the front and two individual, LED-illuminated control buttons on the top. The new IP40 maintains an IP64 ruggedness rating—though note the rubber socket cover flaps on the new hardware don’t feel very secure and have a tendency to pop off easily.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Amazon’s own Fire TV Omni & 4-Series Smart TVs to gain Airplay 2, HomeKit, Alexa Home Theater support, and more this month

Amazon has announced that its line of Fire TV Smart TVs, the Omni Series and 4-Series, will be gaining several new features “over the coming weeks.” One of those features is Apple AirPlay 2 support, which allows iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Mac owners to easily mirror and cast their screen to the TV. Along with AirPlay 2 will come support for Apple Homekit, which allows for basic control of the TV through Apple’s voice assistant Siri. Amazon also says its TVs will also gain support for Alexa Home Theater groups, which allows you to use Echo devices as wireless speakers. The list of compatible Echos is, unfortunately, smaller with these TVs than with other Fire TV models, and includes only the Echo Studio, Echo (3rd & 4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), and Echo Plus (2nd Gen). Lastly, only the Fire TV Omni is also getting access to Zoom video calls soon, when you connect a USB webcam. These features are expected to be available later this month.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: The essential HomeKit gift guide for Apple fans

If you’re looking for gift ideas for Apple fans in your life, HomeKit accessories make one of the best options because of how it natively works with your products, low cost, and multiple use options. So as you go shopping for the Apple fans in your life, here’s my round-up of the best HomeKit accessories for Christmas.
ELECTRONICS
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $60, Get an Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa for $34.99 Shipped – This Weekend Only

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker comes with a functional clock as well as Alexa, and you can get one for $34.99 shipped (in stock soon – order now to lock in price), this weekend only, originally $59.99. This new model now boasts the same spherical design and fabric finish as Echo, making it a sleek way to add a voice assistant to any space. Despite its size, this device packs a powerful punch with a 1.6-inch, front-firing speaker, which offers crisp vocals and balanced bass for full sound. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
ELECTRONICS

