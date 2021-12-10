What’s Brewin’ With Jenn 12-10-2021

DEC. 10-19 “GRUESOME PLAYGROUND INJURIES”: The newest production from Acrosstown Repertory Theater is not your typical love story. In “Gruesome Playground Injuries,” written by Rajiv Joseph, Doug and Kayleen meet at the nurse’s office in their elementary school; she’s got a painful stomach ache, and he’s banged up from a running dive off of the school’s roof. Over the next 30 years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies. “Gruesome Playground Injuries” runs until Dec. 19. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays plus 2 p.m. Sundays at the Acrosstown Repertory Theater, 619 S. Main St., in the historic Baird Center across from Heartwood Soundstage and next door to Akira Wood. Tickets are $20 for the general public with a $5 discount for seniors (55-plus), students, teachers, first responders, veterans and active military, and may be purchased online at bit.ly/playgroundinj21. A limited number of tickets may also be available at the door 30 minutes before showtime.

