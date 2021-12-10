Power outages expected with powerful winds in the forecast for metro Detroit Saturday

(WWJ) Metro Detroiters should be prepared for possible power outages this weekend, with powerful winds in the forecast.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Michigan's Thumb region, and Wind Advisory has been issued for the rest of Southeast Michigan, both in effect from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Services says winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 55 mph are expected, especially in the afternoon, with isolated slightly higher gusts above 55 mph possible.

Drivers should use extra caution on the roads, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

Forecasters say these gusts will blow around unsecured objects outside. Large tree limbs will likely be blown down, causing scattered power outages.

With that in mind, DTE Energy said its crews are preparing.

DTE said it has activated its storm response plan, ordering team members mobilized for Saturday and Sunday to restore power to those impacted by the anticipated outages. "In addition, DTE is bringing in dozens of crews from outside our area to speed efforts to restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible," the utility said in a statement.

CHECK THE DTE OUTAGE MAP

Residents should keep in mind that downed power lines may be hidden by debris, so be careful as you head outside. Stay at 20 feet away from downed power lines and don’t touch anything they may be in contact with — always consider them live and dangerous — and do not cross yellow caution tape.

Another important safety tip for when the power goes out: Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

DTE customers should report a power outage or downed wire to DTE immediately through the DTE app or website , or by calling or 800-477-4747.

Aside from the wind, AccuWeather Meteorologist Brian Thompson there's some rain the forecast for metro Detroit Friday night and Saturday, with a gusty thunderstorm or two possible. Temperatures will spike, getting up to near 60 degrees on Saturday, before turning colder again.

Sunday looks better, with some sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.

Listen for your latest traffic and weather on the 8s on WWJ Newsradio 950 on air, online and on the FREE Audacy app .