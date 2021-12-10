ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Longview teen identified in connection with drug-related shooting

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfyBH_0dJkQvgS00

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police have arrested a Longview teen in connection with a shooting involving multiple victims that occurred on Dec. 6.

KILGORE ISD: Former Kilgore High School student arrested after bringing toy gun to campus

The shooting reportedly happened on the 500 block of Fairlane Drive, but that was not the scene officers responded to. Instead, police responded to a report of shooting victims at Hospitality ER at approximately 7:18 p.m. where they discovered two victims being treated for gunshot wounds.

Detectives were then able to obtain a first name and a description of the shooter from the victims. After police conducted an investigation, it was determined that this shooting occurred during a drug-related transaction.

Police have declined to publicly identify the shooter due to his status as a minor. Anyone with more information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1110.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County man wanted for stalking

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information regarding the whereabouts of 46-year-old Danny Dwayne Roach. He is wanted on a warrant for revocation of probation and stalking. According to the most recent information, Roach drives a white extended cab pickup that is either a Chevy or GMC. Anyone […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin police release bodycam footage of officers shooting suspect who held driver hostage in multi-county chase

Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic footage and details. Viewer discretion is advised. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police have released body camera footage of a hostage situation Monday night that ended with the suspect being shot in the neck. The man allegedly held a hostage at gunpoint and forced them to drive from Cherokee […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 Longview police officers receive life saving awards

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two Longview police officers received life saving awards. The officers received the honor on Dec. 9 from Longview Police Department Chief Mike Bishop. Officer Eric Wilson and Edward Buckner were nominated for the award for an incident that happened on Aug. 13. Wilson conducted a traffic stop on a car that […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
City
Longview, TX
Longview, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Kilgore, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Tornado#Kilgore High School#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KETK / FOX51 News

Nacogdoches man killed after being hit by pickup truck

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A Nacogdoches man was killed Monday evening after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street. Local police were called at 5:45 p.m. to the 4100 block of North Street to a report of a pedestrian accident. Officers found the man lying in the road after being struck. The […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin police release new information about alleged kidnapping after mother, child found safe, suspect still at large

UPDATE: The mother and child who were kidnapped by an “armed and dangerous man” were found safe on Thursday, according to the Lufkin Police Department. The 17-year-old victim remains in the ICU. Officials earlier considered activating an Amber Alert for Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, and her 8-year-old son Jordan Davis. “The mother and son at […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

577
Followers
315
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy