Homemade Crockpot Chili

Comforting and easy, this Instant Pot Chili a deliciously thick, flavorful, perfect cold weather meal that will instantly warm you up!. Who doesn't love a nice pot of chili on a cold winter's day? I know that I do, but sometimes I don't like to babysit the pot, so that's when I make this delicious Instant Pot Chili! This pot will taste like it simmered on the stovetop for hours! Serve with some cornbread and you have an amazing meal in half an hour. The best thing about this is that you can customize it to your liking! So if you are looking for a meaty and super flavorful chili, then you need to try this Instant Pot Chili recipe!
