Homemade Crockpot Chili

This Velveeta Fudge may sound strange but it is a tried and true fudge recipe. It is a delicious and super creamy chocolate fudge with walnuts!. The first thing that you probably think of when you hear about Velveeta Fudge is that there is no way that it doesn't taste like like processed cheese. The beauty of this fudge is that it does not! If no one knew that Velveeta was added to this recipe, they wouldn't even be able to tell. The texture of Velveeta actually helps this fudge become creamy. If I don't make this every year for friends and family, there is a revolt! Everyone who I have served it to (knowing about the Velveeta or not) loves it and is always so eager for the recipe. So if you are looking for a delicious recipe to intrigue your guests, then you need to make this Velveeta Fudge recipe.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO