Florida State

Masika Kalysha Checks Florida Rapper for Posting Video of His Young Daughter Twerking for Him; He Apologizes

 3 days ago

Masika Kalysha/ VH1

"Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha took to social media to call out a father after he posted. a video of his young daughter twerking for him online.

At first, he defended his actions.

The father later issued an apology via The ShadeRoom when the backlash became too much.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the people who my video offended," he wrote. "I understand why people would mistake my video as inappropriate and I don't blame them at all from the outside looking in. Again, I apologize and did not mean any harm to my child.

In the video, the father, who uses the Instagram handle @SteevyFranch, is seen sitting on a barstool while his young daughter stands between his legs, dancing. Steevy laughs and encourages his daughter--- but his viewers were mortified and called him out in the comments section.

Reality television star Masika Kalysha quickly weighed in:

"This should have been a teachable moment instead of an ig upload. Smh. That baby is doing something she saw someone else do, in her little school uniform, not knowing what she's doin or why. Daddy should have calmly stopped her and told her that's inappropriate and did a different fun dance with her. But I guess going viral is what matters smh," she wrote.

And she was not the only one who took issue with the clip:

"Can we teach her that dancing on men like this is not okay for her age…. Father included 🤦🏽‍♀️ can't even believe I have to type this. Leading her down the wrong path and confusing her,' a viewer commented.

Another added, "When the cops come just know i called em."

Speaking to TSR, he admits his actions were irresponsible: "As a new parent I failed a teaching moment," he said. "I should've given her an understanding of what she was doing and the guidance of what actions took place. It came as a shock to me because she's never done that before, and as a parent I will take full accountability."

Despite his apology, he has still not removed the video from his Instagram page.

Comments / 107

Jiovanee Martinez
3d ago

😲 😱 😲 😱 smh that baby isn't twerking for him. she was twerking ON HIM... this is sooo not cool. Him being a black man in the industry should know how females are not respected as it is. He should of not let this happen. It's beyond disturbing. Where the heck is the mom cause she saw this some where... not saying the mom but she saw it somewhere.

Reply(8)
28
Patricia Patrick
3d ago

The fact that she twerking at that age is horrible let kids be kids and act their age leave adults things for adults

Reply(6)
39
APTMH and the retun of The Son
2d ago

Don't make this just about a race thing. This is a sick thing rather she was black or any other race. I've seen more of my share of other nations doing worst than that. That is a foul especially because that is her father, but that is not what all black families are about.

Reply(2)
13
Shine My Crown

The Coach Cass Show: Overcoming The Holiday Blues

Are you a single, professional woman who has to cope with the holiday blues this season? Coach Cass has advice that could help you change your mood!. The Coach Cass Show offers up real talk on love, dating, and relationships. Listen in, every Saturday, as a bestselling author and certified Love Coach, Dr. Casandra “Coach Cass” Henriquez, helps guests from all walks of life learn how to get out of their own way and journey towards the love they desire.
ENTERTAINMENT
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

