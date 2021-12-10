Masika Kalysha Checks Florida Rapper for Posting Video of His Young Daughter Twerking for Him; He Apologizes

Masika Kalysha/ VH1

"Love & Hip Hop" star Masika Kalysha took to social media to call out a father after he posted. a video of his young daughter twerking for him online.

At first, he defended his actions.

The father later issued an apology via The ShadeRoom when the backlash became too much.

"First and foremost, I want to apologize to the people who my video offended," he wrote. "I understand why people would mistake my video as inappropriate and I don't blame them at all from the outside looking in. Again, I apologize and did not mean any harm to my child.

In the video, the father, who uses the Instagram handle @SteevyFranch, is seen sitting on a barstool while his young daughter stands between his legs, dancing. Steevy laughs and encourages his daughter--- but his viewers were mortified and called him out in the comments section.

Reality television star Masika Kalysha quickly weighed in:

"This should have been a teachable moment instead of an ig upload. Smh. That baby is doing something she saw someone else do, in her little school uniform, not knowing what she's doin or why. Daddy should have calmly stopped her and told her that's inappropriate and did a different fun dance with her. But I guess going viral is what matters smh," she wrote.

And she was not the only one who took issue with the clip:

"Can we teach her that dancing on men like this is not okay for her age…. Father included 🤦🏽‍♀️ can't even believe I have to type this. Leading her down the wrong path and confusing her,' a viewer commented.

Another added, "When the cops come just know i called em."

Speaking to TSR, he admits his actions were irresponsible: "As a new parent I failed a teaching moment," he said. "I should've given her an understanding of what she was doing and the guidance of what actions took place. It came as a shock to me because she's never done that before, and as a parent I will take full accountability."

Despite his apology, he has still not removed the video from his Instagram page.