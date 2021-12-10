ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints' final Week 14 injury report: Kamara, Armstead expected to play

By Jeff Nowak
The Saints got good news on the final injury report of the week, with a pair of Pro Bowlers appearing like they'll be back on the field.

Running back Alvin Kamara was a full go with confidence. He said he probably could've gone the week earlier, but he didn't disagree with his coach's approach. He said he's been out with a hamstring injury he picked up while rehabbing before a loss to the Eagles.

Left tackle Terron Armstead was limited in practice throughout the week with a knee injury. He wasn't given an injury designation, indicating he'll play. The same goes for defensive end Marcus Davenport. Cam Jordan remains on the COVID list, but could potentially return if he clears testing protocol.

Ryan Ramczyk won't be manning the right side, however. He was listed as "out" with a knee injury. Linebackers Pete Werner (elbow) and Kaden Elliss (Hamstring) are also listed as out.

See the full injury report below:

- T, Ryan Ramczyk (knee): DNP, out
- LB, Pete Werner (elbow): DNP, out
- DE, Marcus Davenport (shoulder): LP
- LT, Terron Armstead (Knee): LP
- LB, Kaden Elliss (hamstring): DNP, out
- RB, Alvin Kamara (knee): FP
- QB, Taysom Hill (finger): FP
- WR, Lil'Jordan Humphrey (hamstring): DNP, questionable

On the Jets' side, CB Michael Carter (concussion), RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) and TE Trevon Wesco (ankle) were all listed as out. Former Saints DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) and TE Ryan Griffin are questionable, along with OL Laurent Duvarnay-Tardiff (ankle), WR Elijah Moore (quad), LB CJ Mosley (back) and DE John Franklin-Myers.

canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints at Jets inactives: Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Marcus Davenport return

LB Kaden Elliss (Hamstring) In addition to the inactive list they’ll also be without other key pieces. DE Cam Jordan will miss the first game of his career after 172 straight appearances after being added to the COVID-19/Reserve list earlier this week. RB Mark Ingram and and RB/WR Ty Montgomery are out while also being on the COVID list. WR Deonte Harris will serve the first game of his three game suspension. Other defenders like Payton Turner and Tanoh Kpassagnon remain on IR as well.
