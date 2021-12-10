Check out who is running for what so far in the North Carolina 2022 Primary Election

(WGHP) — After the North Carolina Supreme Court halted filing for the upcoming elections, most of the attention is on Congress, but plenty of other candidates had already submitted their paperwork before the process was recessed on Wednesday.

The court delayed the 2022 primary election from March to May so that challenges to the district lines drawn by the General Assembly could be processed through the courts. The justices set a deadline for Jan. 10 for that the court case, which asserts illegal gerrymandering by Republicans, must be decided. Justices also reduced the window on the appeals process so that final decisions could be in place for that primary.

The candidate filing period, which started on Tuesday – after a delay through Monday afternoon by the state Court of Appeals – was to have continued through Dec. 17. The Supreme Court halted filing even in races unaffected by district lines.

One of those is the race to replace retiring U.S. Senator Richard Burr, and when filing was paused, five Republicans and two Democrats had submitted their paperwork.

None of them were the most-discussed among the candidates who had announced: Republicans Ted Budd, Pat McCrory and Mark Walker and Democrats Cheri Beasley and Jeff Jackson.

The GOP list is Jen Banwart of Holly Springs, Lee A. Brian of Clayton, Benjamin E. Griffiths of Cleveland, Charles Kenneth Moss of Randleman and Lichia Sibhatu of Raleigh. The Democrats are Constance “Lov” Johnson of Charlotte and Rett Newton of Beaufort.

Ironically the statewide races for seats on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals also had candidates even before some of those people delayed their own campaigns. In the races are:

Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 3 : Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz.

: Democrat Lucy Inman and Republican Richard Dietz. Supreme Court Associate Justice, Seat 5: Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV and Republicans Trey Allen and April C. Wood.

Democrat Sam J. Ervin IV and Republicans Trey Allen and April C. Wood. Court of Appeals, Seat 8: Republican Julee Tate Flood.

Republican Julee Tate Flood. Court of Appeals, Seat 9: Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud.

Republicans Beth Freshwater Smith and Donna Stroud. Court of Appeals, Seat 10: Democrat Gale Murray Adams and Republican John M. Tyson.

Democrat Gale Murray Adams and Republican John M. Tyson. Court of Appeals, Seat 11: Democrat Darren Jackson and Republican Michael J. Stading.

Otherwise, there were filings among numerous incumbents and challengers in the state House and Senate races, although most so far appeared uncontested, along with openings for district court judge and various city councils, county bords of commissioners, school boards, sheriffs and other races. These included the delayed races for Greensboro mayor and City Council.



These are the current maps for the NC House (left) and Senate. (NCGA)

Open state Senate race is crowded

An oddity is the race for Senate District 36, which under the new and disputed maps would include all of Alexander, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. There is no incumbent in that district, and candidates must live in the district where they file.

That race has drawn four Republicans: Shirley B. Randleman of Wilkesboro, Eddie Settle of Elkin, Vann Tate of Mount Airy and Lee Zachary of Yadkinville.

Others who have filed in the Triad’s districts:

Senate District 25: Republican Amy Scott Galey.

Republican Amy Scott Galey. Senate District 29: Republican Dave Craven.

Republican Dave Craven. Senate District 30: Republican Steve Jarvis.

Republican Steve Jarvis. Senate District 31: Republican Joyce Krawiec.

Republican Joyce Krawiec. Senate District 32: Democrat Paul Lowe Jr.

Democrat Paul Lowe Jr. Senate District 36: Republicans Shirley B. Randleman, Eddie Settle, Vann Tate and Lee Zachary.

Rockingham House race draws 3

There is one race for the state House, in District 65, which serves all of Rockingham County, that is looking to be competitive.

Democrat Jay Donecker, the mayor of Reidsville, has filed, as have incumbent Republican Reece Pyrtle of Stoneville and Republican challenger Joseph A. Gibson III of Reidsville.

The full list of House filings in the Triad:

House District 50: Democrat Renee Price.

Democrat Renee Price. House District 54: Democrat Robert T. Reives.

Democrat Robert T. Reives. House District 58: Democrat Amos Quick.

Democrat Amos Quick. House District 59: Republican Jon Hardister.

Republican Jon Hardister. House District 60: Democrat Cecil Brockman.

Democrat Cecil Brockman. House District 61: Democrat Pricey Harrison.

Democrat Pricey Harrison. House District 62: Republican John Faircloth.

Republican John Faircloth. House District 63: Republicans Ed Priola and Stephen Ross.

Republicans Ed Priola and Stephen Ross. House District 64: Republican Dennis Riddell.

Democrat Jay Donecker and Republicans

Republican Wayne Sasser.

Republican Wayne Sasser. House District 65: Democrat Jay Donecker and Republicans Reece Pyrtle and Joseph A. Gibson III.

Democrat Jay Donecker and Republicans Reece Pyrtle and Joseph A. Gibson III. House District 70: Republicans Brian Biggs and Pat B. Hurley.

Republicans Brian Biggs and Pat B. Hurley. House District 74: Republican Jeff Zenger.

Republican Jeff Zenger. House District 77: Republican Julia C. Howard.

Republican Julia C. Howard. House District 78: Republican Neal Jackson.

Republican Neal Jackson. House District 80: Republican Sam Watford.

Republican Sam Watford. House District 81: Republican Larry W. Potts.

Republican Larry W. Potts. House District 90: Republicans Benjamin Romans and Sarah Stevens.

Republicans Benjamin Romans and Sarah Stevens. House District 91: Republican Kyle Hall.

Republican Kyle Hall. House District 93: Republican Ray Pickett.

Republican Ray Pickett. House District 94: Republican Jeffrey Elmore.

Tidbits

The GOP race for the U.S. Senate already has drawn an endorsement – former President Donald Trump chose Rep. Budd (R-Davie) – and big money among former governor McCrory, for Rep. Walker and Budd. Now Club for Growth, the political action committee that helped push Budd into Congress in 2016, is backing him with big cash. Recently it funded the release of a very aggressive attack ad against McCrory , the perceived front-runner in early polls.

Beasley, a former Supreme Court chief justice, claimed a new round of endorsements in her Senate bid. Two retiring members of Congress, G.K. Butterfield and David Price, threw their support to her, touting her “values,” “integrity” and “service” in their comments. She also said in a release that the state AFL-CIO has endorsed her.

No matter who is running and where, the delayed election calendar causes campaign disruptions and adjustments. Hardister is among those who addressed the issue in this report.

