Dyess AFB Commander Relieved of Duties After Making Airman Feel Like "Piece of S--t"

ABILENE, TX – Dress Air Force Base in Abilene received a new commander for the Maintenance Squadron after an internal investigation took place recently.

According to multiple reports, on Dec. 2, Maj. April Widman, the commander of the 317th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, was relieved of her duties after a number of airmen complained of a toxic work environment.

"Our Wing is committed to instilling professional leadership characteristics, not only for leadership at the squadron level, but for every Airman. At the end of the day, Air Force culture is one of professionalism, safety, and success achieved only through teamwork and accountability. Based on multiple data points from various feedback mechanisms, I initiated an investigation to ensure accountable leadership and uphold the Air Force’s standards for professionalism and culture while affording all members due process. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional information cannot be released at this time," said Col. James Young, 317th Airlift Wing Commander. "As Air Force leaders, we are laser focused on developing and caring for Airmen. If/when members raise issues through Inspector General or command channels, their allegations are taken seriously and given due process. Accountability at all levels is essential, and we will not tolerate behavior inconsistent with Air Force guidance, our core values, or ethical standards. This command decision is one example of leadership taking decisive action to ensure our Air Force is upholding its commitment to our Airmen and the nation".

In an article posted by Task and Purpose, they claim that there were three specific incidences that led to the removal. The first was by an airman who had just returned home from deployment. During that time, the airman was attempting to recover from a major injury.

“Right out the gate she was extremely un-empathetic towards what I and my family were going through,” the airman told the website. “I was made to feel like I was a second-class citizen and a piece of shit for things outside my control.”

The second incident occurred between Widman and an airman struggling with mental health issues. Widman allegedly served separation papers the day after an airman attempted suicide. The papers were served to the airman while he was in a treatment facility in San Antonio.

“So they wasted a whole day and ruined my treatment,” the airman said. “I don’t know why they had it out for me so bad.”

The third claim was not against an airman but their spouse. The airman claimed that Widman had used retaliation to get back at an airman for things involved with the Key Spouses group.

“Retaliation is illegal and not in alignment with our Air Force core values for integrity,” said 1st. Lt. Kaitlin Cashin, public affairs officer for the 7th Bomb Wing at Dyess. “If reports from members are made, they are taken seriously through due process.”

On December 3rd, 2021, Maj. Charles Schulz assumed command of the 317th AMXS. Senior Noncommissioned Officers from the 317th AMXS will be assuming the responsibilities of the Senior Enlisted Leader until a replacement arrives in January of 2022.