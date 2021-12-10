ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Laceration hazard’: Target recalls Christmas decoration after reports of injuries

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ggFPD_0dJkO9U500

(NEXSTAR) – If you recently purchased a ‘Letters to Santa’ mailbox from Target to add to your holiday decor, you may want to take it back.

Target has issued a recall for roughly 174,300 decorative mailboxes sold nationwide and online through October and November 2021.

Over 230,000 pounds of pork products recalled due to risk of listeria contamination

The mailboxes, pictured below, contain mail slots that pose a laceration risk , according to the recall posted Friday . Target has received nine reports of sharp mail slot openings and seven incidents of lacerations, with three requiring medical attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FqLmp_0dJkO9U500
‘Letters to Santa’ mailboxes recalled by Target over a laceration hazard because of sharp mail slots. (Target)

To determine if your mailbox is affected by the recall, Target says to check the item number found on the sticker on the bottom product. Below are the item numbers of the affected products.

  • 234-17-8556: Red or White mailbox
  • 234-20-9275: Red & White (2 count)

If you have a ‘Letters to Santa’ mailbox included in the recall, you are asked to stop using it immediately and return it to any Target store for a gift card with the full refund amount. If you purchased the item online, you can contact Target for a prepaid return label to ship it back, as well as a gift card.

To contact Target, call 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT or visit help.target.com .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

