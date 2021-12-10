Buzzfeed Lands on NASDAQ With a Thud

In June, when BuzzFeed announced that it would be going public, looking to target a $1.5-billion valuation, the company’s co-founder and C.E.O., Jonah Peretti, told CNBC, “I think that really sets us up to be the consolidator in the media space with this amazing platform we’ve built, and now we can add more iconic brands.” Former employees, many of whom had worked for the company at low media-world salaries, eyeing tech-startup payouts someday, were chuffed at the prospect of turning their long-simmering equity into actual cash. A former employee told me that they knew of at least one early employee who stood to earn as much as a million dollars. It was as close to a fairy tale as the modern media business allows: the downtrodden listicle-making masses could finally cut themselves in on a hot media deal.

