ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Buzzfeed Lands on NASDAQ With a Thud

By Dana Blankenhorn
InvestorPlace
 4 days ago

The day after Buzzfeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) stock came public, The New York Times ran its obituary: “BuzzFeed was once on the vanguard of digital media companies,” the story began. Note the use of the past tense. Buzzfeed, which has no paywalls to limit reach, fell 11% in its...

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

SOS, MARA, RIOT: How Dogecoin Is Lifting Crypto Mining Stocks Today

It’s a hair-raising day for crypto mining stocks today, following news from Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk about Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD). Indeed, the news has sent crypto mining stocks up across the board. Time Magazine’s recently declared “Person of the Year” is using his newfound attention to do something he probably would’ve done anyways: boost DOGE.
STOCKS
MemeStockMaven

Experts Say These 3 Nasdaq Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued

Nasdaq 100 Large Cap Growth (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report is considered by many to be a solid investment choice. This group is composed of all large-cap companies (market capitalizations above $10 billion) – big, stable businesses like these tend to offer more predictable cash flow and, at times, more resilience to volatility.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slipped 1.09% to $597.99 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.75% to 4,634.09 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.30% to 35,544.18. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $103.00 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Jonah Peretti
Person
Elizabeth Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Amazon Kindle#Ipo#Bzfd#The New York Times#Yahoo Finance#Spac#Avenue Partners#The Huffington Post#Complex Networks#Bloomberg
InvestorPlace

Alphabet Stock Continues With Impressive Growth Despite Antitrust Lawsuits

Shares in internet search giant Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) are up 72% so far this year. GOOG is not tainted from being a meme stock, its growth is not tied to any fads like non fungible tokens (NFTs), and Alphabet is not in the race to create or distribute Covid-19 vaccines. This is a company that is involved in a wide range of businesses — many of which are growing — even as its core revenue generator continues to mint money.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) is an easy stock to overlook despite its nearly $2 trillion market capitalization. Yet, GOOGL stock has attributes to satisfy most investors’ needs, whether you’re an old-school, value-oriented investor or focused on high growth. Think about it. GOOGL stock has the growth and performance to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
InvestorPlace

AAPL Stock Price Predictions: Why One Analyst Just Set a Street-High Target for Apple

Tech titan Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has reason for celebration today after investment bank J.P. Morgan upgraded its outlook on the company. Analysts at the bank raised the price target of AAPL stock to $210 from its previous $180 target. J.P. Morgan isn’t the only one making bullish claims for Apple as of late, either. Morgan Stanley followed suit earlier this month, raising its price target to $200 per share. With that said, let’s take a look at other AAPL stock price predictions.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

InfiniteWorld SPAC Merger: 8 Things to Know as RAM Stock Plans to Bring the Metaverse Firm Public

There’s no doubt that the metaverse is the hottest new tech sector investors are flocking to. The industry is getting some major boosts thanks to Facebook’s Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) rebrand; the company is hard set on ushering in the next generation of social media through virtual reality spaces. But, most metaverse plays outside of FB stock are relegated to the blockchain; investors with little crypto investing experience might find it difficult to dabble in this space. However, that’s about to change today; the InfiniteWorld SPAC merger is going to provide investors with a new way to make a bet on the metaverse via Wall Street.
BUSINESS
The New Yorker

How Former BuzzFeed Employees Missed Their Big Payday

In June, when BuzzFeed announced that it would be going public, looking to target a $1.5-billion valuation, the company’s co-founder and C.E.O., Jonah Peretti, told CNBC, “I think that really sets us up to be the consolidator in the media space with this amazing platform we’ve built, and now we can add more iconic brands.” Former employees, many of whom had worked for the company at low media-world salaries, eyeing tech-startup payouts someday, were chuffed at the prospect of turning their long-simmering equity into actual cash. A former employee told me that they knew of at least one early employee who stood to earn as much as a million dollars. It was as close to a fairy tale as the modern media business allows: the downtrodden listicle-making masses could finally cut themselves in on a hot media deal.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

7 Reasons BuzzFeed's Debut Crashed This Week

Online media company BuzzFeed went public via SPAC on Monday. It didn't go well. The stock has fallen every day in its brief public tenure, making it hard to attract new hires or acquire other media players. With slow growth, weak consumption metrics, and recently striking employees this is a...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

4 Once-Hot Stocks That Have Fallen the Farthest in 2021

It’s been feast or famine for most investors throughout 2021. While stock indexes are up overall on the year, there has been heavy rotation in and out of various stocks and sectors. This has made it difficult for investors to achieve consistent gains during this volatile trading period. Once-hot stocks have cooled since Covid-19 restrictions eased and consumer habits have shifted.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

BuzzFeed Stock Loses 29% Since Listing

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Shares of American digital media company, BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) have crashed 28.6% in just 2 days of its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange on December 6. BuzzFeed is the very first digital media company to go public. The company produces online content...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy