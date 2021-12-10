FSB Seeks Input on Data Frameworks Affecting Cross-Border Payments

"In particular, the recently-enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a historic opportunity to invest in our country and in our people by creating good-paying union jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and growing the economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come," the department said in a press release. "DOT seeks to accomplish the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals by updating our Strategic Framework with the help of our stakeholders, including the American public. This Strategic Framework will help to guide all of DOT’s work, including its implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over its five-year timeline."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO