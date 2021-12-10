ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FSB Seeks Input on Data Frameworks Affecting Cross-Border Payments

aba.com
 4 days ago

As part of its ongoing effort to enhance cross-border payments, the Financial Stability Board is conducting a survey to collect feedback on how existing national...

bankingjournal.aba.com

aba.com

FinCEN Seeks Public Feedback on AML/CFT Modernization

As part of its work to implement the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2020, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network has issued a request for information seeking feedback on how it can streamline, modernize and update anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism rules in the U.S. Comments on the RFI will be due on Feb. 14.
PUBLIC SAFETY
aba.com

Survey Reveals ‘Substantial’ Risk, Compliance Concerns for U.S. Banks

Banks continue to feel a heightened sense of compliance and risk concern, according to the results of a survey released today by Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. The survey, conducted for the past nine years, resulted in a main indicator score of 128, a 25-point increase compared to 2020 and the third consecutive year of an increase.
BUSINESS
aba.com

World Bank, IMF Propose to Combat Money Laundering Across ‘Remittance Corridors’

As international regulators work to enhance cross-border payments, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund today proposed a framework for conducting risk assessments of various remittance corridors, with the ultimate goal of developing “safe remittance corridors.”. Among other things, the groups outlined the overarching considerations for conducting such...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

SWIFT launches ISO 20022 translation services for cross-border payments

Global provider of secure financial messaging services SWIFT has announced the translation availability for its ISO 20022 customer testing environment for cross-border payments. In-flow translation will allow financial institutions to better understand the benefits of rich data once they migrate to the ISO 20022, even if their counterparts are yet...
ECONOMY
#Fsb#Frameworks#Data Retention
CoinTelegraph

Tribal Credit taps Bitso and Stellar to enable cross-border B2B payments

Enterprise payment platform Tribal Credit has partnered with Latin American crypto exchange Bitso and the Stellar Development Foundation to create a new cross-border payment service for businesses, opening the door to broader use cases for blockchain technology in the region. The new service, which is geared towards small- and medium-sized...
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

The Paypers launches the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022

The Paypers has published the Cross-Border Payments and Ecommerce Report 2021–2022, the ultimate source of information for players interested in selling across borders. Nowadays, there is a world of opportunity beyond borders, and the cross-border ecommerce market does not show any signs of slowing down. In fact, predictions indicate a CAGR above 20% for the cross-border B2C ecommerce market over 2020–2027 and an earned revenue estimated to reach more than USD 4 trillion by 2027. Also, the global B2B ecommerce market is expected to reach USD 18.57 trillion by 2026 with a CAGR of nearly 19%.
MARKETS
roadsbridges.com

U.S. DOT seeks public input on draft five-year DOT Strategic Framework

"In particular, the recently-enacted Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a historic opportunity to invest in our country and in our people by creating good-paying union jobs, tackling the climate crisis, and growing the economy sustainably and equitably for decades to come," the department said in a press release. "DOT seeks to accomplish the Biden-Harris Administration’s goals by updating our Strategic Framework with the help of our stakeholders, including the American public. This Strategic Framework will help to guide all of DOT’s work, including its implementation of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law over its five-year timeline."
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
crowdfundinsider.com

B2B Cross-Border Payment Provider, Verto, Partners with Payments Fintech Banking Circle

B2B cross-border payment provider, Verto, has teamed up with payments bank, Banking Circle, in order to streamline global payments for its customers. Utilizing the Banking Circle Virtual IBAN solution, alongside access to Banking Circle’s domestic payment channels, Verto is “addressing the pain points of complicated pay-ins and cross border payments.”
BUSINESS
whbl.com

Australia plans to update regulatory framework for payment systems

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will overhaul its regulatory framework for payment systems for the first time in over 20 years, giving authorities power to oversee the use of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will say on Wednesday. Under the proposed changes, the treasurer will be given the power...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Banks and FinTechs Use APIs to Eliminate Cross-Border Payment Friction

With eCommerce growth expected to continue after the pandemic ends, businesses are pressed to support an increasing volume of cross-border transactions. Application programming. interfaces (APIs) can help streamline cross-border payments operations and help financial institutions (FIs) and eCommerce businesses address the most complex cross-border payments frictions, such as authentication, payments...
TECHNOLOGY
thepaypers.com

Unimoni taps Buckzy Payments' cross-border payment infrastructure

UAE-based fintech Unimoni has partnered with Canada-based payment service provider Buckzy Payments to make international payments more reliable across the globe. Unimoni company officials stated that the primary reason for the collaboration was to gain access to the USD market, facilitating its portfolio expansion. Buckzy Payments also opened Unimoni’s cross-border payments in Oman.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Clear Junction to Assist Paynet with Supporting Cross-Border Payments

Paynet is reportedly the first digital wallet platform operating in Moldova. It runs one of the most extensive payments services in the Moldovan market, which links up consumers, financial institutions and merchants. It focuses on enabling local transfers where individuals and businesses are able to pay for a range of services.
PERSONAL FINANCE
thepaypers.com

Worldline rolls out cross-border payment solution in South Korea

Worldline has announced it is expanding its ecommerce payment solution to meet the specific needs of businesses looking to enter or expand their online operations in South Korea. The proposition will help process local payments and provide access to this strategic market without the need to set up a local...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Indonesia, UAE Banks Collaborate on Cross-Border Payments

The central banks of Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have signed an agreement to boost payment system cooperation. As Open Gov Asia reported on Monday (Nov. 29), the agreement is focused on safer and more efficient transactions, cross-border payment systems, and anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism efforts. According to...
ECONOMY
finovate.com

Shinhan Bank Tests Out Stablecoins for Cross-Border Payments

South Korea-based Shinhan Bank recently wrapped up testing the use of stablecoins for cross-border transactions. The bank completed a proof-of-concept issuing and distributing stablecoins with an unnamed “megabank” outside of Korea. The two are leveraging the Hedera Network’s Hedera Token Service (HTS) and Hedera Consensus Service (HCS) to make the transfers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Markets Insider

Nearly 60% of multinational companies are now using at least 1 cryptocurrency for cross-border payments, study shows

A large portion of international companies are using cryptocurrencies for cross-border transactions, highlighting an increase in institutional adoption of digital assets, but fewer firms are extending crypto services to their clients, according to a study from data platform Pymnts. 57.6% of multinational companies are using at least one form of...
MARKETS
aba.com

ABA Statement for the Record: "Stablecoins: How Do They Work, How Are They Used, and What Are Their Risks?"

Statement for the Record On Behalf of the American Bankers Association Before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs. Chairman Brown, Ranking Member Toomey, and distinguished Members of the Committee, the American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to submit a statement for the record for the hearing titled “Stablecoins: How Do They Work, How Are They Used, and What Are Their Risks?” The topic of today’s hearing is an important one.
ECONOMY
aba.com

ABA Statement for the Record: “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.”

Statement for the Record On Behalf of the American Bankers Association Before the Committee on Financial Services U.S. House of Representatives. Chairwoman Waters, Ranking Member McHenry, and distinguished Members of the Committee, the American Bankers Association (ABA) appreciates the opportunity to submit a statement for the record for the hearing titled “Digital Assets and the Future of Finance: Understanding the Challenges and Benefits of Financial Innovation in the United States.” The topic of today’s hearing is an important one.
ECONOMY
aba.com

ABA, CBA Call for Consistent Oversight of Bank, Big Tech Payments Products

In a letter to the CFPB today, the American Bankers Association and the Consumer Bankers Association emphasized the need for consistent consumer protection and a level playing field for payments products offered by banks and big tech firms. As CFPB conducts an inquiry into payment platforms offered by companies like Facebook and PayPal, ABA and CBA called on the CFPB to carefully consider three core issues. These include: the extent to which consumers have control over their data, how consumers are being protected from loss of value or fraud and the preservation of competition and consumer choice.
CREDITS & LOANS

