ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

HBCU Fashion Rankings Week 12/6- 12/12

By Donovan Dooley
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSHeh_0dJkLRw300

Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital


Fashion and flexing have always been a huge part of Black culture. The HBCU community is no exception to this cultural staple.

Everyone is trying to get their fits off and there is a ton of pride in looking the best on and around campus. So we decided to give these students and alumni their props for showing up and showing out.

Every week, courtesy of HBCU Drip , we are going to be highlighting five individuals with the hardest drip on campus. Those people will serve as a “representative” for their institution and that will dictate the school’s place in the HBCU Fashion rankings.

This outfit from @maddiemadds was the cleanest look out of the five in this week’s rankings. The fit just gives a very nice aesthetic with a nice creative touch in the paint-styled pants. The bucket hat is also a nice addition. She really did her thing. Shoutout to her for putting Southern in the top spot

1. Southern University

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWzEpgEJ9Kr/

2. Kentucky State

This was a cool-looking fit from @hilani._ that has Kentucky State on this week’s HBCU Fashion Rankings. The camouflage pants with the brown and yellow color scheme are working really well for her. She showed out for Kentucky State to get the number 2 overall spot in this week’s rankings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HBCU DRIP (@hbcudrip)

3. South Carolina State

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HBCU DRIP (@hbcudrip)

South Carolina State is claiming the third spot in this week’s HBCU Rankings. This is just a clean and nice-looking outfit from @ju5ten_ . The contrast of the light colors with the Brown jacket, shoes, and hat are creating a nice fall aesthetic. The Bulldogs are claiming a top 3 spot.

4. Morgan State

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HBCU DRIP (@hbcudrip)

This is just a solid look from @carinayasmeennn . The creativity in the cut of the shirt is to be admired. This is also a nice color scheme. She’s putting the Bears on the map in this week’s rankings. Morgan State can claim that 4th spot.

5. Alcorn State

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWzh7Git5cs/

Alcorn State finds itself on the HBCU Fashion Rankings this week in the fifth spot. This look from @quaylo stood out because of his jacket’s boldness. I have to commend him for stepping outside of the box in some bright colors and making it work together.

RELATED STORIES:

The HBCU Fashion Rankings

The HBCU Fashion Rankings

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky’s Shocking Loss

Down goes Kentucky! The No. 10 Wildcats fell to unranked Notre Dame on Saturday night in exciting fashion (for those outside of Lexington). The Fighting Irish entered the game 3-4, before a late Blake Wesley jumper but ND up two with 13 seconds to go. Dane Goodwin put an exclamation on the win with a fastbreak dunk after a timely stop.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Bronny James Said To Have Interest In 4 Major Schools

People may always identify Bronny James as LeBron’s son, but the high school junior is a legitimately good hooper in his own right. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is a four-star recruit and the No. 38 overall player in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He participated in the 2021 Hoophall West this past weekend with his loaded Sierra Canyon High School squad.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#South Carolina State#Creative Services#Hbcu Drip#Maddiemadds#Southern University#Kentucky State#Hbcu Drip Lrb#Hbcu Rankings#Morgan State View#Carinayasmeennn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WWD

Urban Outfitters Launches UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. Urban Outfitters has released a special-edition UO Summer Class of 2021 HBCU Capsule Collection, an exclusive assortment of collegiate apparel and lifestyle accessories. It was designed by the UO Summer Class of 2021, a 10-week internship and mentorship program for five students recognized for their academic excellence and creative talent, in collaboration with three Historically Black Colleges and Universities – Howard University, Clark Atlanta University and North Carolina A&T State University.More from WWD31 Quirky Home Decor Items to Elevate WFHHere's Your First Look at Ariana Grande's DWT for UO MerchMoon Juice Moves Onto Melrose...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
LouisvilleReport

Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville OL Commit Sam Secrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program has landed their 11th commit in the Class of 2022, as Sam Secrest has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals. Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Kurisky:. Prospect: Sam Secrest. Position: Offensive Lineman/Center. Vitals: 6-foot-6, 295 pounds. School: Indianapolis...
LOUISVILLE, KY
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy