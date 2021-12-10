Navajo Nation is partnering with Los Angeles power crews to bring residents electricity

Expanded field force working around the clock on repairs and restoration. √ Customers are reminded to keep safety a priority. A National Grid field force of more than 3,300 workers is active across upstate New York removing downed wires, trees, tree limbs, broken poles and other hazards, while focusing on public safety and service restoration after a sustained, powerful windstorm hovered over the region Saturday through early Sunday morning. The storm, which included heavy rain and wind gusts of more than 80 mph in some areas, has caused widespread and significant damage across the company’s 25,000-square-mile service area.
Comments / 0