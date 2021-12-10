Navajo Nation is partnering with Los Angeles power crews to bring residents electricity

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say an explosion in a subterranean electrical vault has damaged a Los Angeles apartment building but there was no fire and there are no reports of injuries. The Fire Department says the 7:45 a.m. Thursday blast in North Hollywood broke multiple apartment windows and damaged the eaves of the three-story, 37-unit building. The vault is located in a garden space between the street and the building, which has two floors of apartments over parking. The city Department of Water and Power has been called in and the Department of Building and Safety will perform an inspection to determine if the building is safe for occupancy.

